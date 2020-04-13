In the midst of a pandemic, Christians celebrate Easter like no other

Christians around the world celebrated Easter Sunday isolated from their homes by the coronavirus, while pastors preached the joyful news of the resurrection of Christ to empty benches. A Florida church drew large numbers of participants for a drive-through service in a parking lot.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the first major world leader to test positive for the virus, paid emotional tribute to the country’s National Health Service after he was released from hospital, saying his doctors and nurses had saved his life “without a doubt. “He especially thanked two nurses who stood by his bedside for 48 hours” when things could have gone both ways. “

The strangeness of this Easter was evident in the Vatican. Saint Peter’s Square, where tens of thousands of people normally gathered to hear Pope Francis, was crowded, surrounded by police barricades. Francis celebrated Easter Mass inside the largely empty basilica.

In his speech, the pope called for global solidarity to face the “historic challenge” of the pandemic. He urged political leaders to give hope and opportunity to the millions of dismissed workers.

Families around the world who normally went to church on their best Easter day and later gathered for festive meals were at home. Police checkpoints in Europe and outside closed churches elsewhere have left worshipers with few options for worship other than watching services online or on television.

Some American pastors have gone ahead with in-person services despite state or local bans on large gatherings.

At the Happy Gospel Church in Bradenton, Florida, about 100 cars carrying 250 people gathered in the parking lot to hear Pastor Bill Bailey’s Easter sermon. Some were seated on lounge chairs or hatchbacks, but the families stayed at least 6 feet apart; those in their cars occasionally honked their horns to agree with Bailey’s remarks.

In Louisiana, pastor facing charges of holding services despite ban on rallies, said that people from all but one state and continent attended his Easter Sunday service .

“My hope is not in a vaccine against a virus, but all my hope is in Jesus,” said Reverend Tony Spell during the online service at Life Tabernacle Church in the city of Central.

The faithful could be heard applauding, singing and answering “amen” during the service, but the number of participants was not clear.

President Donald Trump had said he planned to watch an online service led by Reverend Robert Jeffress of the Southern Baptist megachurch First Baptist Dallas, although the White House would not confirm that it did. The pastor, a staunch ally of the president, mentioned Trump in his remarks.

“We will get through this crisis with your strong and continuous leadership and the power of God,” said Jeffress.

In their own Easter message, Trump and his wife, Melania, paid tribute to healthcare professionals, first responders and other essential workers who are fighting the pandemic.

On March 24, in a Fox News virtual city hall, Trump had raised the possibility that the United States could get out of the general blockages by this weekend.

“I would be delighted if the country opens and prepares to leave for Easter,” he said.

“Wouldn’t it be great if all the churches were full?” Trump said in a later interview. “You will have lots of churches all over our country.”

Instead, most of the churches were empty, including St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, which is now the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who led a televised mass, said he was pleased that the faithful could have a virtual celebration.

“We miss you, however,” he added. “We prefer that you are here physically.”

In the morning, church members from all over New York sang “Christ the Lord is risen today” from balconies and windows.

“Even if you didn’t hear everyone, God heard everyone,” said Kathy Keller, of the Reedemer Presbyterian Church, who helped organize the event online.

In Europe, countries have used roadblocks, fines and other tactics to prevent people from traveling during an Easter weekend with good spring weather.

The Italian government has said that weekend police patrols have resulted in the conviction of more than 12,500 people and 150 criminal charges for alleged breaches of the lockdown measures.

On the hopeful side, officials said Italy had the lowest number of new coronavirus victims in three weeks, with 431 people killed in the past day to bring its total to 19,899. is the lowest daily toll since March 19.

As hard-hit countries like Italy and Spain see their viral infections and deaths decrease every day, economic pressures are mounting to ease the tight restrictions on daily life.

Southern Europe and the United States, where the death toll of more than 20,600 people is now the highest in the world, have been the recent hot spots of the pandemic. But the hot spots for coronaviruses have changed, with new concerns in Japan, Turkey and Britain, where the death toll has exceeded 10,000.

Uncertainties loomed over the coming months, a senior European Union official suggesting that people don’t want to plan their summer vacation.

Some European countries have taken temporary steps to facilitate their closings. Spain, which announced its lowest daily infection growth in three weeks on Sunday, will allow workers in some non-essential industries to return to factories and construction sites on Monday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially the elderly and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.

More than 1.8 million infections have been reported and more than 110,000 people have died worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest numbers, with more than 550,000 confirmed cases. The numbers certainly underestimate the true magnitude and the toll of the pandemic, due to limited testing, uneven death toll and the willingness of some governments to minimize the scale of the epidemics.

In Britain, where the death toll has surpassed 10,000, Johnson thanked those who treated him before his release Sunday from St. Thomas Hospital and saluted the entire National Health Service, which ‘He called it the’ beating heart of this country ‘. His week in the hospital included three nights in the intensive care unit, where he received oxygen.

“I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life,” said Johnson, 55, in his first public statement since retiring from intensive care on Thursday. His office said he would continue his recovery at Checkers, the Prime Minister’s country house.

In the United States, about half of all deaths occur in the New York metropolitan area, but hospitalizations are slowing in the state and other indicators suggest that blockages and social distancing are “flattening the curve” of infections.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease specialist, said the economy in parts of the country may be allowed to reopen as early as next month.

Although he said there would be no light switch that would be clicked to flip everything over, he said to CNN’s “State of the Union” that “continuous re-entry “would be necessary depending on the state of the pandemic in various parts of the country.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 758 people died in the state on Saturday, the sixth consecutive day, the death toll exceeded 700. More than 9,300 people died in New York.