I am “humble enough” to know that there are other solutions of coronavirus

White House task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was “humble enough” to realize that there are other ways to stem the spread of the coronavirus than to stop the economy, but said it was the “choice we made”. . “

Fauci was questioned during an appearance on Fox News » “Watters World” on critics who have said that the shutdown of the economy has led to the loss of jobs and livelihoods for Americans.

“We thought at the time and we still do now that it was the right thing to do. Could there have been other approaches? I mean I’m humble enough to know there might be, “he said on the Saturday night show.” That’s the choice we made. Based on the information “we have, we can always question it. But it does happen. It is a serious situation that has affected many people.”

He said the Trump administration is trying to find a fine line between the economic cost and the need to prevent people from being infected by “physical separation” methods.

“This is a consequence that you have to balance. The attempt to save as many lives as possible – which is known to be a deleterious effect on the economy, is why we are currently looking very carefully at how we can possibly, in a way sure, reopen the country to the economic opportunities we have, ”said the infectious disease expert.

President Trump announced social distancing guidelines last month and a week later extended them until April 30, after health experts said the practice was helping to reduce the number of cases .

The president said he was meeting with major health units, business leaders and lawmakers to discuss reopening the economy by May 1.

Nearly 17 million Americans have been laid off or put on leave in the past three weeks due to the pandemic.