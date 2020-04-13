Hundreds of thousands return to work as Spain relaxes coronavirus lockdown

As Spain enters its second month of foreclosure, some restrictions have been relaxed, allowing those who cannot work from home, such as those in the construction and manufacturing sectors, to return to work.

However, shops, bars and restaurants and other businesses deemed non-essential remain closed.

Spain has been one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 169,000 confirmed cases to date – the highest in Europe and the second only in the United States, according to figures from l ‘Johns Hopkins University.

The country has now recorded a total of more than 17,400 deaths. On Monday, it recorded the second lowest daily increase in deaths in three weeks: 517 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/6y-jwXZX26s/index.html