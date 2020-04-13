Hundreds of thousands return to work as Spain relaxes coronavirus lockdown

As Spain enters its second month of foreclosure, some restrictions have been relaxed, allowing those who cannot work from home, such as those in the construction and manufacturing sectors, to return to work.
However, shops, bars and restaurants and other businesses deemed non-essential remain closed.
Spain has been one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 169,000 confirmed cases to date – the highest in Europe and the second only in the United States, according to figures from l ‘Johns Hopkins University.
The country has now recorded a total of more than 17,400 deaths. On Monday, it recorded the second lowest daily increase in deaths in three weeks: 517 deaths in the past 24 hours.
A careful descent
But Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that the country’s return to normal life will be “gradual”, stressing that the resumption of normal activity will be done in phases and will be accompanied by hygiene measures and efforts to monitor new cases and prevent any further contagion.
“We cannot even know what type of normalcy we are returning to,” he said last week.
Over the weekend, the government announced that police will begin distributing ten million protective masks in metro stations and other transportation platforms, while reiterating advice on social distancing and regular washing of children. hands.
The Spanish central government has distributed one million coronavirus screening kits across the country, and another five million will be sent in the coming days and weeks.
“The climb has been difficult, the descent will be difficult,” Sanchez told the Spanish parliament last week, as the country’s state of emergency was extended until April 26. Sanchez warned that restrictions may need to be extended.
“Irresponsible and reckless”
However, the relaxation of restrictions has raised concerns in some quarters. The General Union of Workers of Spain (GTU) has expressed concern about the safety of people returning to work. The union, which has 940,000 members according to its website, called on employers to take responsibility for providing personal protective equipment to their staff.
Spain is one of the many European countries that are cautiously preparing to relax the restrictions.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/6y-jwXZX26s/index.html