How serious will the gains be? No one really knows

With that in mind, results for the first quarter – and the rest of 2020 – should be dismal.

FactSet estimates that S&P 500 corporate profits are expected to drop 10% in the first quarter compared to a year ago. It would be the worst performance since a drop of more than 15% in the third quarter of 2009.

And analysts predict a surprising 20% ​​year-over-year drop in the second quarter.

Exxon Mobil XOM (( Chevron CVX (( GM GM (( Ford F (( Boeing BA (( Estimates have been significantly reduced for oil giantsand, Car manufacturersandand aerospace leader, Said FactSet.

The hope is that the pace of falling profits will ease in the second half. But analysts still expect profits to fall 8.5% in the third quarter and about 1% in the fourth quarter.

As horrible as it sounds, some believe that short-term profit targets should be further reduced. If the United States (and the rest of the world, for that matter) finds itself in a recession that lasts for more than a few quarters, then Wall Street forecasts could very well turn out to be too rosy.

After all, analysts are flying blind now that so many companies have withdrawn their outlook for the rest of the year.

“Companies are jostling to suspend forecasts,” said Erik Knutzen, chief investment officer for multi-class portfolios at Neuberger Berman. “No one really knows what the next step is. This is unexplored territory.”

Knutzen argues that profits for the whole of 2020 could end up plummeting between 25% and 30% compared to a year ago.

And there is a precedent for things to go wrong. During the Great Recession, profits plunged 29% in the third quarter of 2008 (when Lehman Brothers went bankrupt), then fell 69% in the fourth quarter of that year. Earnings then fell 35% in the first quarter of 2009 and 27% in the second quarter of this year.

The good news? Profits more than doubled in the fourth quarter of 2009 after another sharp decline in the third quarter with the end of the slowdown.

Banks begin first quarter earnings season

Most of the big gains for the coming week are in the financial sector.

JPMorgan Chase JPM (( Wells fargo WFC (( Bank of America BAC (( Citigroup VS (( Mega banksandwill report on its latest results. The four are expected to post a sharp drop in earnings per share compared to a year ago.

US Bancorp USB (( PNC PNC (( It will be interesting to see what this quartet of banks – as well as the major regional lendersand– have to say at the request of small business and consumer loans in light of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The best banks have all committed to participating in Small Business Administration’s Paycheque Protection Program . And the financial sector is in a much better position to help the economy today than it was in 2008. Problems in banks were the source of this financial crisis.

Goldman sachs GS (( Investment banking centerwill also publish its latest results. The King of Wall Street is expected to report a marked slowdown in revenues as he is asked to work less on mergers and initial public offerings.

And investors will also get a glimpse of how the craziness of the first quarter market hurts providers of the best exchange traded funds.

Black rock BLK (( State Street STT (( , the asset manager who owns the iShares ETF family, and, which manages the SPDR Sector ETFs, will both report its first quarter results.

next

On Monday: The main stock exchanges in Europe as well as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange are closed for Easter Monday

Tuesday: JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Johnson & Johnson JNJ (( : JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo andearnings

Wednesday: UnitedHealth A H (( , Bank of America, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs; United States – Retail sales and industrial production reports for March

Thursday: BlackRock revenues; United States: Initial report on jobless claims and weekly housing starts