How ‘Oumuamua, the first interstellar visitor to our solar system, was formed

Astronomers rushed to observe the object in October 2017 before it disappeared, and their observations raised more questions than answers about the “oddity”.

Now, the researchers have used computer simulation to determine how the object may have formed.

After its discovery, the object was nicknamed “Oumuamua, Hawaiian for” a messenger who comes out of the distant past “. At first, astronomers expected it to be a comet because it was long believed that the first object spotted in our solar system from outside would be one.

Indeed, comets can be driven out of their host systems by gravitational disturbances and they are also very visible. The second interstellar object discovered in our solar system was an interstellar comet, 2I / Borisov, which was observed in 2019.

But the object in the shape of a red, rocky, dry, elongated cigar had no cometary tail, and its tumbling movement could not be explained. And a debate has emerged on whether it is an interstellar asteroid or a comet. And, of course, there was speculation that “Oumuamua was a type of extraterrestrial probe. Yun Zhang, postdoctoral researcher at Côte d’Azur University and Douglas Lin, professor emeritus in the department of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of California at Santa Cruz, used simulations to show how they believe that Oumuamua was formed. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature astronomy , postulated that Oumuamua was once part of a planetary body in another solar system, torn apart by its host star before being expelled into space. “The discovery of ‘Oumuamua implies that the population of rocky interstellar objects is much larger than we thought before,” said Zhang. “On average, each planetary system should eject a total of a hundred billion objects like ‘Oumuamua. We have to build a very common scenario to produce this type of object.” Using simulations, Zhang and Lin modeled what would happen if a smaller planetary body got too close to its host star. They discovered that if the planet was close enough to the star, within 186,411 miles, it would be torn into long pieces. Then they would be projected into interstellar space. They also included thermal modeling to determine what would happen to the separate fragment of the planet. Elements like water would melt on the surface of the object before being condensed into a solid and stable crust as the object moved away. “[This] explains not only the surface colors of Oumuamua and the absence of visible coma [comet tail], but also elucidates the presumed drought of the interstellar population, “said Zhang. Astronomers have wondered what essentially feeds the object forward. “ Oumuamua does not have the tail of a comet, but if condensed water existed on the object, it could be released and melt, accelerating the object like a comet. That would explain his strange movements. Based on their models, “Oumuamua could come from a planetesimal the size of half a mile, which is a precursor to a planet. Or it could come from a rocky exoplanet from super-Earth (larger than Earth), orbiting a low-mass star or a white dwarf, which is the hot core of a star that has exhausted his energy. Knowing more about this object could prepare scientists to understand other interstellar objects as they pass through our solar system in the future. And since they could come from solar systems with potentially habitable planets, the information that these objects carry is of great interest. “This is a whole new area. These interstellar objects could provide critical clues to how planetary systems are formed and evolve,” said Zhang. “Oumuamua is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Lin. “We anticipate that many other interstellar visitors with similar traits will be discovered by future observation with the future Vera C. Rubin Observatory.” Pioneer American astronomer Vera Rubin once coached other aspiring astronomers and championed women in science. The first American national observatory appointed for a female astronomer should be in his honor. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, named after the pioneering American astronomer, is located in Chile but managed by the National Science Foundation of the United States. It will begin scientific operations in 2022. It is designed to map the Milky Way, explore dark energy and dark matter, study the solar system and explore the transient sky.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/13/world/oumuamua-solar-system-object-formation-scn/index.html