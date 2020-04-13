Hospitals solicit iPad donations to keep coronavirus patients in touch with their loved ones

Hospitals have solicited donations from iPads and tablets to try to keep coronavirus patients in touch with loved ones.

Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, New York, has asked iPads to fight a pandemic.

“If a separate iPad can be left with our patients, it would reduce the need to continually disinfect the devices,” said Nicole Rossol, patient director at Stony Brook University Hospital. opinion. “Staff could then use their phones to communicate with patients using the app.” This could significantly reduce the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and save valuable time, the hospital said.

To maintain social distance and safety, the hospital planned appointments for donated iPads that will be removed. Prior to delivery, the device should be cleaned, repositioned, and, if possible, placed in a zipper lock with a working power cord, according to the hospital.

The Valley Valley Hospital Foundation in Ridgewood, NJ, has also appealed to the iPad.

“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, connecting patients with their loved ones with virtually face-to-face video technology has quickly become in demand,” it said in a statement on its website. “In order to expand this capability and allow more patients to practice ‘visit’ with friends and family, and for doctors to visit healthcare, we are asking for iPad and tablet donations.”

The state of New York has suffered the most from the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States. On Friday afternoon, at least 161,807 cases and 7,844 deaths. New Jersey is the second worst affected state, with 54,588 cases and 1932 deaths on Friday morning.

At least 1.67 million cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed worldwide, of which at least 486,490 are in the United States. There are at least 101,526 deaths from the disease worldwide, including more than 18,000 people in the United States.