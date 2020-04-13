Hand of Indian police officer cut during sword attack during coronavirus lockout

Barricades are seen in Chandigarh, India, during a national closure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus on April 12. Keshav Singh / Hindustan Times / Getty Images

The hand of an Indian policeman was cut with a sword and six other policemen were seriously injured when they were attacked while applying coronavirus control measures in northern Punjab on Sunday morning.

The severed left hand of Harjit Singh, an assistant Punjab police sub-inspector, was then tied to his wrist after nearly eight hours of surgery.

The attack took place when a vehicle carrying seven men – who belong to the Sikh warrior minority known as the Nihangs – was stopped at a barricade outside a vegetable market in the Patiala district, KBS Sidhu, a senior state government official, told CNN. .

When the police asked the men for valid tickets, one of them pulled out a sword and cut Singh’s hand.

The injured officers, one of whom had sword wounds in the back, were taken to the University Institute of Medical Training and Research in Chandigarh.

“I am pleased to share that a 7 ½ hour operation was successfully performed in the PGI to repair the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh. I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their careful efforts. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery, “said Minister of State Amarinder Singh. tweeted.

“The police did not even take out their weapons and you attack them and cut off the hand of an innocent person? This cannot be tolerated and strict measures will be taken … Once again, I speak to everyone Punjab, I am warning people that strict action will be taken against those who do not comply with the curfew, “said Singh in a vocal message posted on Twitter.

After an hour-long operation in a local gurdwara (Sikh temple), police arrested the seven accused. A further investigation is underway.

India is currently subject to a national lockdown which is scheduled to end on April 14. Punjab was however one of the first states in the country to extend the measures until the end of the month. The state has reported a total of 151 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 11 deaths.