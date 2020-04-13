Governor of Virginia Makes Election Day a Holiday and Extends Early Voting

New Legislation Will Establish Election Day As A Holiday, Remove Voters’ Requirement To Show Photo ID Before Voting And Extend Advance Voting So It Can Be Authorized 45 Days Before An Election Without Reason .

“Voting is a fundamental right, and these new laws strengthen our democracy by making voting easier, not harder,” Northam said in a statement. declaration. “No matter who you are or where you live in Virginia, your voice deserves to be heard. I am proud to sign these bills.”

Several states and cities have already made election day a holiday, including Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, and New York. State offices generally close, although it depends on the state if employees are entitled to paid time off to vote.

Supporters say making election day a holiday could improve voter turnout. But election day may not soon become a federal holiday – it is deeply divided along party lines.

In January 2019, the Democrats proposed a sweeping bill that would make election day a national holiday among other measures. The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, said the measure would pay government officials to “go to the polls in an election” or campaign for candidates.

The new legislation also repeals the Lee-Jackson holiday who honored Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson as “advocates”. The two men owned slaves and fought to preserve slavery in the United States.

The holiday is generally observed with civil war themed parades, wreath laying and re-enactments organized by Confederate commemorative groups, although these celebrations are increasingly unpopular. Party supporters say it honors Virginia’s history.

“We have to make election day a holiday,” Northam said in his State of the Commonwealth speech earlier this year.

“We can do it by ending Virginia’s Lee-Jackson vacation … It commemorates a lost cause. It’s time to move on.”

Scottie Andrew of CNN contributed to this report.

