Governor of Virginia Makes Election Day a Holiday and Extends Early Voting

New Legislation Will Establish Election Day As A Holiday, Remove Voters’ Requirement To Show Photo ID Before Voting And Extend Advance Voting So It Can Be Authorized 45 Days Before An Election Without Reason .

“Voting is a fundamental right, and these new laws strengthen our democracy by making voting easier, not harder,” Northam said in a statement. declaration. “No matter who you are or where you live in Virginia, your voice deserves to be heard. I am proud to sign these bills.”

Several states and cities have already made election day a holiday, including Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, and New York. State offices generally close, although it depends on the state if employees are entitled to paid time off to vote.

Supporters say making election day a holiday could improve voter turnout. But election day may not soon become a federal holiday – it is deeply divided along party lines.