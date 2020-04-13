Goalkeeper Ilya Sorokin inspires KHL to finally join the Islanders

It looks like the Battle of New York will soon have a Russian touch.

It looks like the Islanders will get long-awaited goalkeeper Ilya Sorokin for the start of the 2020-21 season, as he would have chosen not to re-sign with KHL CSKA and plans to sign his contract once entry level with the Islanders. his current contract expires on April 30. Sorokin will then come to the Big Apple, where a friend and current Rangers goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin has burst onto the scene this season after leaving the KHL.

It depends a report by Igor Eronko, which covers the KHL for Sport-Express. The Islanders had no immediate response to the news, as the NHL remains on a “hiatus” due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Islanders team president Lou Lamoriello previously said he expected Sorokin to be here for the 2020-21 season.

Part of this belief likely prompted Lamoriello to sign Semyon Varlamov the last off-season for an inflated contract worth $ 20 million over four years. Varlamov, 31, is a Russian compatriot who is considered a role model for Sorokin (and Shesterkin), and had a first season from top to bottom with the Islanders.

But with goalkeeper Thomas Greiss in the final year of his contract, Sorokin should have plenty of opportunities if he chooses to come. Lamoriello may sign another veteran for a short-term contract to ease the pressure on Sorokin in his first year, much like Shesterkin started his career with AHL Hartford before taking over as Blueshirts # 1 Presumptive Once He Was Called. in January.

The Islanders can only hope it works as well, as Shesterkin has won 10 of its first 12 NHL starts with a 2.52 goals-against average and .932 save percentage before break his rib in a car accident on February 24.

The Islanders took Sorokin in the third round (# 78 total) of the 2014 draft, and he was the player of the playoffs par excellence while leading his KHL team to the 2019 championship. Ready to celebrate his 25th birthday on August 4 , Sorokin has never had worse than an average of 1.61 goals against in a league with very little competitive balance.

With the resumption of this uncertain season, it looks like the next time the Islanders hit the ice, Sorokin could be in their net. The club is expected to play the entire Colosseum next season before moving to its new arena at Belmont Park for the 2021-2022 season.