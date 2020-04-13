Giuliani Calls WHO World Death Organization Response To Coronavirus

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani lambasted China and the World Health Organization for their response to the coronavirus epidemic– claiming that the United Nations agency acted more like “the World Organization of Death” to protect Beijing.

“Their failure to communicate clearly with the WHO is a crime of international dimension. And the WHO to fix it for China is shameful. It is the World Health Organization. They acted like the World Organization for Death to protect the Chinese Communist government “, Giuliani told host John Catsimatidis on his program AM 970 in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

China reported the first cases of coronavirus in the city of Wuhan in late December, but WHO only declared a pandemic on March 11 after weeks of praise for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s response.

The Trump administration, as well as a number of other countries fighting the pandemic, are skeptical that China has released specific figures on coronavirus cases in the country.

“There is a lot to explore with China,” said Giuliani. “I don’t know if it was deliberate or if it was an accident. I don’t believe any part of their story. I think they’re hiding the number of dead right now.”

China has reported more than 83,000 cases and reported less than 3,500 deaths.

President Trump questioned the United States’ commitment to fund WHO last week after the agency’s January 14 tweet that there was no human-to-human transmission of the virus, a finding based on inaccurate information provided by the Chinese Communist government.

“I think they have to set their priorities right and everyone has to be treated properly, every country, and it doesn’t seem like that, so let’s do a study and determine what we do,” said the president, referring to American contributions.