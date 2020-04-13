“Ghosts” scare Indonesians into social distancing

Java residents who flout social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic are being whistled – by itinerant performers disguised as ghosts, according to a report.

The mysterious figures have been spotted in the Indonesian village of Kepuh, where they are helping to entice people to avoid public places to ward off the deadly virus, Reuters reported.

Known as “pocong”, the apparitions are wrapped in white sheets with powdered faces and eyes bordered with kohl, an Indonesian folklore that represents the trapped souls of the dead.

“We wanted to be different and create a deterrent because the” pocongs “are scary and scary,” said Anjar Pancaningtyas, leader of a local youth group who coordinated the scary tactics with the police.

But the first efforts had the opposite effect, as people sought to spot the ghouls – the organizers therefore changed tactics by launching surprise pocong patrols using local volunteers.

President Joko Widodo resisted a national lockout, urging people to practice social isolation and proper hygiene.

But with the highest death rate from COVID-19 in Asia after China, some communities, including Kepuh, have decided to take matters into their own hands.

“Residents still don’t know how to stop the spread of COVID-19,” village chief Priyadi told Reuters. “They want to live as usual, so it is very difficult for them to follow the instruction to stay at home.”

Indonesia registered 4,241 confirmed cases of the disease, which killed 373 people in the country.