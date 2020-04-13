George Stephanopoulos anchor tests positive for coronovirus

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos told viewers on Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stephanopoulos leaked his diagnosis on “Good Morning America”, which he has been broadcasting from his home for the past few weeks and said he has no symptoms and is feeling well. Stephanopoulos had taken care of his wife, comic actress Ali Wentworth, who confirmed two weeks ago that she was tested positive.

“I never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” said Stephanopoulos. “I feel good.”

The vast majority of television personalities who have live programming now work from their homes to protect employees and slow the spread of the virus.

New York has become the epicenter of the pandemic. The death toll in the state since the epidemic began reached 9,385 on Saturday.

Diagnosis comes almost a week after ABC News suffered coronavirus death as longtime cameraman “Good Morning America” Tony Greer has passed away COVID-19 complications on April 7.

Larry Edgeworth, an audio technician for NBC News, died on March 19. Maria Mercader , a veteran producer and executive on CBS News, died on March 29.