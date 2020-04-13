Birth name: George Walton Lucas Jr.

Mother: Dorothy (Bomberger) Lucas

Weddings: Mellody Hobson (2013-present); Marcia Griffin (1969-1983, divorced)

Children: with Mellody Hobson: Everest (girl), 2013; adopted as a single father: Jett, 1993, Katherine, 1988; adopted with Marcia Griffin: Amanda, 1981

Education: Modesto Junior College, A.A., 1964; University of Southern California, B.F.A., 1966

Other facts:

Originally wanted to be a racing car driver, but changed his mind after an almost fatal car accident.

Associated to Steven Spielberg to make the Indiana Jones movie series.

Founder of the George Lucas Educational Foundation, which promotes innovation in education.

Nominated for four Oscars . Received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1992.

Chronology:

1967 – Obtains an internship at Warner Brothers.

1968 – His short film “Electronic Labyrinth: THX-1138: 4EB” won the prize for the best film at the National Student Film Festival.

1968 – Works as assistant to Francis Ford Coppola during the filming of “The Rain People”.

1971- Lucasfilm shape.

1973 – Release of the film “American Graffiti”, co-written and directed by Lucas. He was nominated for five Oscars, including that for the best film.

1975 – Industrial Light and Magic, a division of Lucasfilm, is founded to create the special effects for “Star Wars”. Industrial Light and Magic becomes a leader in the field of special effects, working on many films, including “The Abyss”, “Jurassic Park”, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “Iron Man”.

1977 – “Star Wars”, written and directed by Lucas, is published. He won seven Oscars. The title was changed to “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” when it was re-released in 1981.

1980 – “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” is out.

1983 – “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” is out.

March 30, 1992 – Is presented with the Is presented with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award at the 64th Academy Awards.

1999 – “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” is out.

2002 – “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” is out.

2005 – “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” has been released.

2008 – “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, an animated film based on the Star Wars films, has been released. In addition, the television series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” is premiered on Cartoon Network.

2010 – Sign it Sign it Make a donation , promising to donate half of his fortune to charity.

June 2013 – Wins Daytime Emmy Award for the exceptional special class animation program for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”.

June 24, 2016 – Lucas narrative art museum Lucas narrative art museum publish an ad that it is withdrawing from its original location in Chicago due to delays. The general management confirms that the museum will rather be built in California.

January 10, 2017 – The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Board of Directors The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Board of Directors announces plans to build the museum in south Los Angeles. The museum will include a wide range of educational, artistic and cultural experiences and equipment.

March 14, 2018 – Construction of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art begins in Los Angeles.