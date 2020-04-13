George Lucas in brief – CNN

Birth name: George Walton Lucas Jr.
Mother: Dorothy (Bomberger) Lucas
Weddings: Mellody Hobson (2013-present); Marcia Griffin (1969-1983, divorced)
Children: with Mellody Hobson: Everest (girl), 2013; adopted as a single father: Jett, 1993, Katherine, 1988; adopted with Marcia Griffin: Amanda, 1981
Education: Modesto Junior College, A.A., 1964; University of Southern California, B.F.A., 1966
Other facts:
Originally wanted to be a racing car driver, but changed his mind after an almost fatal car accident.
Founder of the George Lucas Educational Foundation, which promotes innovation in education.
Chronology:
1967 – Obtains an internship at Warner Brothers.
1968 – His short film “Electronic Labyrinth: THX-1138: 4EB” won the prize for the best film at the National Student Film Festival.
1968 – Works as assistant to Francis Ford Coppola during the filming of “The Rain People”.
1971- Lucasfilm shape.
1973 – Release of the film “American Graffiti”, co-written and directed by Lucas. He was nominated for five Oscars, including that for the best film.
1975 – Industrial Light and Magic, a division of Lucasfilm, is founded to create the special effects for “Star Wars”. Industrial Light and Magic becomes a leader in the field of special effects, working on many films, including “The Abyss”, “Jurassic Park”, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “Iron Man”.
1977 – “Star Wars”, written and directed by Lucas, is published. He won seven Oscars. The title was changed to “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” when it was re-released in 1981.
1980 – “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” is out.
1983 – “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” is out.
1999 – “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” is out.
2002 – “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” is out.
2005 – “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” has been released.
2008 – “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, an animated film based on the Star Wars films, has been released. In addition, the television series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” is premiered on Cartoon Network.
