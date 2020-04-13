Future US stocks down before major banks’ profit week

Dow UNDUE (( S&P 500 SPX (( Nasdaq COMP (( futures fell 288 points, or 1.2%.futures fell about 1.2% andfutures contracts fell about 1.2%.

The S&P 500 ended Thursday up 1.4%. The index recorded its best week since 1974, climbing to 12.1% in total. The Dow Jones rose 1.2% on Thursday and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%.