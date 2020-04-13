Future US stocks down before major banks’ profit week

Dow ((UNDUE) futures fell 288 points, or 1.2%. S&P 500 ((SPX) futures fell about 1.2% and Nasdaq ((COMP) futures contracts fell about 1.2%.
Oil fell 2.7% early Sunday evening, even after OPEC + hit an agreement to reduce production of 9.7 million barrels per day. The agreement aims to help stabilize the energy market, shaken by a price war and the coronavirus pandemic.
US stocks finished last week significantly higher, lifted Thursday by a new $ 2.3 trillion federal reserve program to support the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trade was closed on Friday due to the Good Friday holidays.
The S&P 500 ended Thursday up 1.4%. The index recorded its best week since 1974, climbing to 12.1% in total. The Dow Jones rose 1.2% on Thursday and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%.
But the coming weeks could still be painful, as many companies report first quarter results, which are should be dismal because of the coronavirus crisis. Many large banks, including JPMorgan Chase ((JPM), Wells fargo ((WFC) and Goldman sachs ((FADXX) are expected to report during the first half of this week.
Reports on US retail sales and industrial production for March are also expected to be released on Wednesday, which will provide additional insight into the economic impact of the coronavirus.
