From drive-ins to online services, churches celebrate Easter creatively and safely

In churches across the country, worshipers have flooded parking lots – only to stay in their cars and listen to preachers on loud speakers.

“We wish we could see everyone and give you all hugs and handshakes, but right now, loving our neighbor means loving him from a distance,” the church said . “Please stay in your cars.”

Similar scenes have taken place across the country.

Pastor Aaron Goodro preached and played music from the roof of the first Baptist church in Plaistow, New Hampshire, while worshipers stayed in their cars.

In Michigan, musicians braved the cold rain to perform in front of drive-in worshipers outside LIfe Church in Saginaw.

“You must all make noise for the group!” Pastor Jonathan Herron said from the top of a large stool.

A chorus of car horns responded with satisfaction.

Virtual religious services abound

Many churches in the United States have online services to help worshipers protect themselves and others.

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow delivered an Easter message during a livestream by Passion City Church in Atlanta.

In New York, the largest coronavirus hotspot in the United States, Cardinal Timothy Dolan spoke to worshipers online from an almost empty St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Those who ignore the rules of expulsion could face consequences

Authorities in Kentucky will punish those who rally and violate public order, said Governor Andy Beshear.

Authorities will register the license plates of those who attend all rallies and pass this information on to local health services.

Health officials will then order the offenders to quarantine for 14 days, said Beshear.

The governor said on Friday that about seven churches across Kentucky were “considering” still having in-person services this weekend.

“My friends, we shouldn’t have to do this,” said Beshear. “I think it is not a test of faith if you are going to a service in person – it is a test of faith that you are willing to sacrifice to protect your neighbor, your neighbor, your Kentuckian companion and your next American . “