Fragmented global response to coronaviruses fits Trump perfectly

Each nation has retreated behind its own borders to fight the pandemic at the national level. The American president has announced that he will cut air links with many of Europe’s leading allies without warning them in advance. Only terrible warnings that EU unity was at stake could prompt eurozone finance ministers to finally seal an economic bailout on Thursday. And as usual, everyone forgets the developing world.
A weak international response works very well for Trump. As he said in his 2017 speech to the United Nations: “Wise leaders always prioritize the good of their own people and their own country.” If it means a world where big nations can intimidate the smallest – for example, by bidding for medical equipment – it won’t bother him.
The problem with the one-for-one and none for all approach arises when the world opens up again. A strong economic rebound will be more likely with coordinated international action to support the financial industry, travel and trade. Now that Trump has abandoned America’s unifying role, this is less likely to happen.
And that leaves an opening for another nation – this rising superpower across the Pacific for example – to grasp the mantle of world leadership.
