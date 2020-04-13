Fragmented global response to coronaviruses fits Trump perfectly

This analysis was taken from the April 10 edition of CNN’s While in America, the daily email on American politics for readers around the world. Click here to read previous editions and subscribe.

Each nation has retreated behind its own borders to fight the pandemic at the national level. The American president has announced that he will cut air links with many of Europe’s leading allies without warning them in advance. Only terrible warnings that EU unity was at stake could prompt eurozone finance ministers to finally seal an economic bailout on Thursday. And as usual, everyone forgets the developing world.

A weak international response works very well for Trump. As he said in his 2017 speech to the United Nations: “Wise leaders always prioritize the good of their own people and their own country.” If it means a world where big nations can intimidate the smallest – for example, by bidding for medical equipment – it won’t bother him.

At this point in the crisis, any other recent American president would have transformed the world into a common economic and public health response. But a video link meeting G20 leaders were organized by France, and Germany, China and Russia are the ones sending aid.

Meanwhile, Trump threatens to cut funding for the World Health Organization. The question of whether WHO gave the best of itself at the start of the crisis is debated. But there is no doubt that it is a practical scapegoat for Trump to divert criticism from his own slow response to Covid-19. And by claiming that it is in Beijing’s pocket, he is putting in place an anti-Chinese electoral message and tearing up another organ of the United Nations.