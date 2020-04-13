Former United States. Marine Paul Whelan’s spy trial begins in Russia under coronavirus lockup

MOSCOW – Moscow court started hearing spy case against former U.S. Navy Paul Whelan Monday. The trial opened about two weeks later than originally planned due to coronavirus Lockdown measures in place in the Russian capital.

Whelan’s defense team called for a further postponement of the trial on Monday until the lockdown to stop the spread of the disease is lifted, but the court has decided to meet again in a week.

Olga Karlova, one of Whelan’s defense attorneys, told CBS News that at the first hearing, the prosecution officially laid charges and Whelan pleaded not guilty.

“Paul said he believed he was being coached and that [the case] was a provocation against him, “said Karlova, adding that his client seemed in good spirits.

Whelan, 50, was arrested in a central Moscow hotel in December 2018. Russian investigators say he was caught in the act after receiving a USB drive containing classified information. Whelan’s family says he came to Russia to attend a friend’s wedding and believed that the USB flash drive he had received from an acquaintance contained vacation photos.

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia, stands inside an accused cage during a court hearing in Moscow on August 23, 2019. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV



The other defense lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, expressed his concerns about the health of Whelan. He said the American, who suffers from a pre-existing hernia, had asked the court to allow him a visit from the doctor at the U.S. Embassy, ​​according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

Monday’s hearing was held in camera; the case has been declared closed by the russian authorities. The press and the U.S. Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, were not allowed into the courthouse due to lock-in restrictions.

US authorities have repeatedly called for the immediate release of Whelan, and the U.S. Embassy has criticized Russia’s treatment of the prisoner, who is being held in the famous Lefortovo detention center and has not been allowed to call his family since his arrest.

The prosecutor is expected to start presenting his evidence in the case and calling witnesses next week, the lawyers said.

Whelan, who also holds British, Irish and Canadian citizenship, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of spying.

At the time of his arrest, Whelan was director of global security for Michigan-based auto component supplier BorgWarner. He spent 14 years in the US Marine Corps before being released in 2008 for misconduct, according to the military. He served in Iraq for several months in 2004 and 2006.