Florida veteran buys $ 20,000 bourbon bottle for $ 40,000 to help restaurant stay afloat during coronavirus crisis

In the United States, states have closed bars and restaurants to help stop the spread of the virus. Some restaurants have closed completely, others have moved to pick-up or delivery only, and a handful have used creative options – including selling groceries or including toilet paper in their orders of food – to keep their businesses afloat.

As a result of these restrictions on the restaurant industry, the Datz Restaurant Group has grown from nearly 400 employees to just 27, and the Perrys said they lacked the money to keep even their skeleton staff paid.

“(Our employees are) now family,” Suzanne Perry told CNN. “We have seen their children grow up and they have done absolutely nothing wrong, but we cannot protect them. There is absolutely nothing we can do. We cannot pay people when we have no income. ”

So, as a last resort, the couple decided to sell the most precious item in the restaurant’s inventory: a 25-year-old bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle bourbon.

“I searched it on Google to see what the prices were online and I saw $ 17,000 to $ 26,000 online,” said Suzanne Perry. “So I signed it up for $ 20,000 and offered a 15% discount online.” Offers for the rare spirit began to arrive, but most were far less than the $ 20,000 they were asking for. “I was selling it in order to keep my staff there for a few more weeks until we could get through this and figure it out so I wouldn’t accept any of these low-ball deals,” said Suzanne Perry. But then the Perrys received a call from a local couple who frequented their restaurants. “A woman called and I spoke to her husband,” Suzanne Perry told CNN. “He’s a veteran. He likes bourbon and he wanted to add it to his collection and they decided to buy it. We were very happy.” Instead of buying it online, however, the man insisted that he buy it in person with a cashier’s check. “He drove it the next morning and gave the check to Roger,” said Suzanne Perry. “Roger looked at him and saw that rather than what would have been $ 17,000 with the discount we had offered, the check was issued for $ 40,000.” The couple thought it was a mistake, so they tried to return the check – but the man said he wanted them to keep it, according to Suzanne Perry. “I was so moved by this,” recalls Suzanne Perry. “It was really touching that someone could go that far in their own pocket to help us survive.” Suzanne said the man wanted to remain anonymous, but described him as a “very discreet and humble” local veteran and philanthropist. Now, due to the veteran’s act of extreme generosity, the Perrys will be able to keep their restaurants open for take-out and delivery, keep their remaining employees paid for another four weeks, and even bring some employees back to work. The additional $ 20,000 has also enabled the Datz Restaurant Group to provide hundreds of meals to healthcare workers and first responders who are tirelessly fighting coronavirus. Once the crisis ended and the Datz Restaurant Group on the other side, Suzanne Perry said she would make sure she reimbursed the bourbon buyer for his kindness. “There are causes that are close to his heart, causes that are really close to his heart and I will support him in the form of restoration events. I will promote them, I will do everything I can”, explained Suzanne Perry. “What he did for me will come back to him a hundred times.”

