Florida inmates to make masks for correctional officers

by April 13, 2020 Top News
The Florida Department of Correctional Services (FDC) and Prison Rehabilitative Industries and Diversified Enterprises (PRIDE) will manufacture fabric masks using CDC models, the FDC said in a press release on Saturday. The FDC and PRIDE are “ideally located to respond quickly” to the high demand for these masks, said the department.

“It is essential that we take all necessary precautions to minimize the potential risks to the prison population and their care and custody staff,” said FDC secretary Mark Inch.

The statement said these face covers will initially be issued to correctional officers, probation officers and staff in high-risk geographic areas of the state. Next, the masks will go to establishments that have large populations of inmates at risk, the statement said.

Since Saturday, 44 employees or contract workers and 35 inmates from the Florida correctional system have tested positive for coronavirus, according to state data.
Prisons and prisons across the country have become hotbeds of coronavirus infections, largely because of their cramped accommodation. Cook County Jail in Illinois, for example, has the highest indoor concentration of coronavirus cases in the United States – more than any cruise ship or nursing home.
To prevent the virus from entering correctional facilities, the country’s 122 federal prisons and many of its more than 1,700 state prisons have banned visitors and volunteers.

