Federal authorities investigate coronavirus scam on 39 million mask deal

Federal authorities are investigating an international coronavirus scam that deceived a California health union into believing it had made a deal for hospitals to buy 39 million N95 masks, according to a report.

The FBI and Pennsylvania prosecutors discovered the scheme while trying to determine whether personal protective equipment could be seized under the Defense Production Act that President Trump invoked last month, the Los Angeles Times said.

“We believe we have disrupted the fraud,” said Scott Brady, an American lawyer in Pittsburgh. told the newspaper.

The Greater New York Hospital Association, which represents more than 160 hospitals and healthcare systems across the state, was among the organizations planning to purchase the masks, according to an announcement by the United Health Care Workers West done at the end of last month.

The union, which represents 97,000 hospital workers across the Golden State, and an unidentified Pittsburgh businessman were both duped by the scheme, but no money was ever exchanged and none is under investigation, the Times said.

The targets of the investigation are an alleged broker in Australia and a supplier in Kuwait, who both used WhatsApp encrypted messaging to communicate with the Pittsburgh businessman, the Times said.

The businessman, who served as an intermediary in the bogus case, told investigators that he planned to buy the masks for $ 3.50 each and make a “slight profit”, which the Times, could have amounted to $ 9 million.

The UHW – which is part of the powerful International Union of Service Employees and which organized petition campaigns against three hospital networks that refused to buy masks – said safety equipment would be available for $ 5 each and would do nothing for its role in organizing sales.

But the fake deal collapsed when employees of Oakland’s Kaiser Permanente managed care company complained that they had received no masks after their employer placed an order for $ 6 million.

Union spokesman Steve Trossman told The Times that the only role of the UHW was to connect the Pittsburgh businessman and the hospitals.

“As far as we know, he had legitimate masks and the people who were going to buy these masks were going to fully examine it, check it and do their due diligence,” he said.

Trossman also said that the union “was trying to save the lives of health care workers and patients” and that he was “proud to have made this attempt”.