Fast Fact Facts – CNN

by April 13, 2020 Top News
Dad: Sewell “Dutch” Gross, sales manager of a steel company

Mother: Shirley Gross

Weddings: Sue (Frank) Gross (1985-2017, divorced); Pamela Roberts Gross (divorced)

Children: with Sue Frank: Nick; with Pamela Roberts: Jeff and Jennifer

Education: Duke University, B.A. in Psychology, 1966; University of California at Los Angeles, M.B.A, 1971

Military: US Navy, 1966-1969

Other facts

Billionaire, bond investor, philanthropist and passionate stamp collector.

Founder, former co-director of investments and managing director of PIMCO, one of the largest mutual funds in the world. Under Gross, PIMCO has become the largest bond fund manager in the world.

Chronology

1966 – While recovering from injuries sustained in a serious car accident, Gross himself learned to count blackjack cards. After his university studies, he transforms $ 200 into $ 10,000 in four months.

1971 Is hired as a junior bond analyst for Pacific Mutual Insurance Company.

1971 – PIMCO is formed as a division of Pacific Mutual with colleagues William Podlich and James F. Muzzy.

1985 PIMCO officially separates from Pacific Mutual.

2003Foundation of the William and Sue Gross Family Foundation, through which millions of dollars are donated to universities, hospitals and organizations.

2005Gross and his wife, Sue, donate $ 23.5 million to Duke University for undergraduate and medical students and for the Fuqua School of Business.

2006Donates $ 10 million to the University of California at Irvine for stem cell research and to help build a new research laboratory. The laboratory opens its doors in 2010 and is named in their honor, Sue and Bill Gross Stem Cell Research Center.

2007 – A stamp collector since childhood, Gross auctioned off his collection of British stamps for $ 9.1 million and donated the proceeds to Doctors Without Borders.

2009 – Donates $ 8 million for the creation of a stamp gallery at the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum in Washington, DC. The gallery is named in his honor, William H. Gross Stamp Gallery, and will open in September 2013.

September 2014 – Gross unexpectedly resigns from PIMCO to join Janus Capital Group, where he manages the Janus Unconstrained Bond Fund.

July 1, 2015 – The Smithsonian Institution includes Gross’s old Bloomberg keyboard in his exhibition American Enterprise at the National Museum of American History. The keyboard, used by Gross in the 1990s and 2000s, has function keys for accessing financial information in real time.
October 8, 2015 – Gross sues former employer PIMCO for hundreds of millions of dollars, alleging that he was wrongfully ousted from the business in a massive conspiracy. The trial calls for a “cabal” of PIMCO leaders motivated by a “desire for power, greed” and personal interest conspired for the disappearance of Gross.
March 27, 2017 – Gross and PIMCO announce that they have reached an “amicable agreement” during his trial in October 2015 which alleged that a “cabal” of executives had improperly removed him from power.
February 4, 2019 – Announcement that he will retire. Janus Henderson (formerly Janus Capital Group) announces that he will leave the company on March 1.

