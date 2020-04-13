Fast Fact Facts – CNN

Dad: Sewell “Dutch” Gross, sales manager of a steel company
Mother: Shirley Gross
Weddings: Sue (Frank) Gross (1985-2017, divorced); Pamela Roberts Gross (divorced)
Children: with Sue Frank: Nick; with Pamela Roberts: Jeff and Jennifer
Education: Duke University, B.A. in Psychology, 1966; University of California at Los Angeles, M.B.A, 1971
Military: US Navy, 1966-1969
Other facts
Billionaire, bond investor, philanthropist and passionate stamp collector.
Chronology
1966 – While recovering from injuries sustained in a serious car accident, Gross himself learned to count blackjack cards. After his university studies, he transforms $ 200 into $ 10,000 in four months.
1971 – Is hired as a junior bond analyst for Pacific Mutual Insurance Company.
1971 – PIMCO is formed as a division of Pacific Mutual with colleagues William Podlich and James F. Muzzy.
1985 – PIMCO officially separates from Pacific Mutual.
2003 – Foundation of the William and Sue Gross Family Foundation, through which millions of dollars are donated to universities, hospitals and organizations.
2005 – Gross and his wife, Sue, donate $ 23.5 million to Duke University for undergraduate and medical students and for the Fuqua School of Business.
2007 – A stamp collector since childhood, Gross auctioned off his collection of British stamps for $ 9.1 million and donated the proceeds to Doctors Without Borders.
September 2014 – Gross unexpectedly resigns from PIMCO to join Janus Capital Group, where he manages the Janus Unconstrained Bond Fund.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/SoKfB-aEHsk/index.html