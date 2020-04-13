Eric Schmidt in brief – CNN

Dad: Wilson Schmidt, professor

Mother: Ellie Schmidt

Wedding: Wendy Boyle (1980-present)

Children: Sophie and Alison

Education: Princeton University, B.S., 1976; University of California, Berkeley, M.S, 1979 and Ph.D., 1982

Other facts:

Was a member of President Barack Obama Council of Science and Technology Advisors.

In 2015, Schmidt received $ 8.04 million in compensation from Alphabet.

Member of the board of directors of the Broad Institute and of the board of directors of the Mayo Clinic.

Chronology:

1983-1997 – Works for Sun Microsystems, Inc.

February 1994-March 1997 – Serves as Director of Technology for Sun Microsystems, Inc.

April 7, 1997-2001 – CEO of Novell, Inc.

March 2001 – Is appointed president of Is appointed president of Google

August 2001-April 2011 – Serves as CEO of Google. Serves as CEO of Google. Schmidt receives a $ 100 million package as outgoing CEO, which marks the first stock-based compensation he has received since taking office as CEO of Google in 2001.

2006 – With his wife Wendy, establish the With his wife Wendy, establish the Schmidt family foundation promote sustainability through environmental preservation and education.

2007 – Inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as a fellow.

2010 – Co-founder of the venture capital firm Innovation Endeavors.

April 4, 2011-October 2015 – Executive Chairman of the Google Board of Directors.

February 4, 2014 – Google reveals that Schmidt will receive $ 106 million in bonus based on the performance of the search giant in 2013. Google reveals that Schmidt will receive $ 106 million in bonus based on the performance of the search giant in 2013.

May 4, 2014 – Publish “The New Digital Age: Transforming Nations, Business and Our Lives” with Jared Cohen.

September 23, 2014 – Publishes “How Google Works” with Jonathon Rosenberg.

Aug 10, 2015 – , forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and appointing a new CEO at Google’s core business. Schmidt will become executive president of Alphabet. Google announces corporate restructuring , forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and appointing a new CEO at Google’s core business. Schmidt will become executive president of Alphabet.

October 2015-December 2017 – Executive Chairman of the Alphabet Board of Directors.

December 21, 2017 – It is announced that It is announced that Schmidt retires as executive president of Alphabet . He will remain on the board of directors and continue to serve as a technical advisor.

February 5, 2018 – Massachusetts Institute of Technology Massachusetts Institute of Technology ad that Schmidt will join MIT as a visiting researcher in innovation for one year.

January 2019 – Schmidt is chosen as chairman of the 15-member National Security Commission on artificial intelligence.