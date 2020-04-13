Eric Schmidt in brief – CNN

by April 13, 2020 Top News
Eric Schmidt in brief - CNN

Dad: Wilson Schmidt, professor

Mother: Ellie Schmidt

Wedding: Wendy Boyle (1980-present)

Children: Sophie and Alison

Education: Princeton University, B.S., 1976; University of California, Berkeley, M.S, 1979 and Ph.D., 1982

Other facts:

Was a member of President Barack Obama Council of Science and Technology Advisors.

In 2015, Schmidt received $ 8.04 million in compensation from Alphabet.

Member of the board of directors of the Broad Institute and of the board of directors of the Mayo Clinic.

Chronology:

1983-1997 – Works for Sun Microsystems, Inc.

February 1994-March 1997 Serves as Director of Technology for Sun Microsystems, Inc.

April 7, 1997-2001CEO of Novell, Inc.

March 2001 – Is appointed president of Google.
August 2001-April 2011 – Serves as CEO of Google. Schmidt receives a $ 100 million package as outgoing CEO, which marks the first stock-based compensation he has received since taking office as CEO of Google in 2001.
2006 With his wife Wendy, establish the Schmidt family foundation promote sustainability through environmental preservation and education.

2007Inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as a fellow.

2010 – Co-founder of the venture capital firm Innovation Endeavors.

April 4, 2011-October 2015 – Executive Chairman of the Google Board of Directors.

February 4, 2014 – Google reveals that Schmidt will receive $ 106 million in bonus based on the performance of the search giant in 2013.

May 4, 2014 – Publish “The New Digital Age: Transforming Nations, Business and Our Lives” with Jared Cohen.

September 23, 2014 – Publishes “How Google Works” with Jonathon Rosenberg.

Aug 10, 2015 – Google announces corporate restructuring, forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and appointing a new CEO at Google’s core business. Schmidt will become executive president of Alphabet.

October 2015-December 2017 – Executive Chairman of the Alphabet Board of Directors.

March 2, 2016 – Defense Secretary Ashton Carter announces that Schmidt Appointed New Defense Innovation Advisory Board, in an effort by the Pentagon to better address and improve technology within the Ministry of Defense.
December 21, 2017 – It is announced that Schmidt retires as executive president of Alphabet. He will remain on the board of directors and continue to serve as a technical advisor.
February 5, 2018 – Massachusetts Institute of Technology ad that Schmidt will join MIT as a visiting researcher in innovation for one year.

January 2019 – Schmidt is chosen as chairman of the 15-member National Security Commission on artificial intelligence.

