Eric Schmidt in brief – CNN

Dad: Wilson Schmidt, professor
Mother: Ellie Schmidt
Wedding: Wendy Boyle (1980-present)
Children: Sophie and Alison
Education: Princeton University, B.S., 1976; University of California, Berkeley, M.S, 1979 and Ph.D., 1982
Other facts:
In 2015, Schmidt received $ 8.04 million in compensation from Alphabet.
Member of the board of directors of the Broad Institute and of the board of directors of the Mayo Clinic.
Chronology:
1983-1997 – Works for Sun Microsystems, Inc.
February 1994-March 1997 – Serves as Director of Technology for Sun Microsystems, Inc.
April 7, 1997-2001 – CEO of Novell, Inc.
2007 – Inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as a fellow.
2010 – Co-founder of the venture capital firm Innovation Endeavors.
April 4, 2011-October 2015 – Executive Chairman of the Google Board of Directors.
May 4, 2014 – Publish “The New Digital Age: Transforming Nations, Business and Our Lives” with Jared Cohen.
September 23, 2014 – Publishes “How Google Works” with Jonathon Rosenberg.
October 2015-December 2017 – Executive Chairman of the Alphabet Board of Directors.
January 2019 – Schmidt is chosen as chairman of the 15-member National Security Commission on artificial intelligence.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/9UTZKdf6C-Q/index.html