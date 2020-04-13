Ergen’s wireless plans falter in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic

Charlie Ergen’s plans to build the country’s fourth wireless network by 2023 are in doubt because of the coronavirus.

Ergen, the billionaire president of satellite TV company Dish Network, is to raise about $ 10 billion to build a 5G network that will cover 70% of the U.S. population by June 2023, fulfilling its share of a regulatory agreement that enabled Sprint to be acquired by T-Mobile on April 1.

But with the coronavirus wreaking havoc on the economy and drying up loans, Wall Street predicts that Ergen will fall behind – quickly.

“I think whatever pink projections Charlie had is now very questionable,” said a source who expected to be part of the Dish loan group. “There is no funding to build a telecommunications network.”

Oddly enough, Ergen predicted such a scenario in December when he testified about Dish’s ability to replace Sprint. To prove he was fit for work, the 67-year-old media tycoon showed letters from three banks – Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley – saying that he would gladly finance his network construction expensive.

“Where the markets are today – if we don’t have another 9-11, God forbid – the banks are confident,” Ergen told the crowded courtroom.

This testimony helped convince Manhattan federal judge Victor Marrero to approve T-Mobile’s $ 26 billion acquisition of Sprint, despite calls from a group of attorneys general, including Letitia James of New York. , to block the deal, which they say would reduce competition and raise prices for consumers.

The AGs also argued that Ergen would not be a solid candidate to replace Sprint as it has promised to build a new wireless phone business for years with little success.

The last signs of delay have opposed opponents to the purchase of T-Mobile. “The risk of Dish building the network lies with consumers,” said Gigi Sohn of Public Knowledge. “The chronology will be postponed.”

If Dish does not meet the 2023 deadline, it could face fines of $ 2 billion and be ordered to return $ 12 billion of unused government spectrum, according to court documents.

But as Goldman Sachs noted in a recent research note, Ergen could also rely on a provision in his consent decree from the Ministry of Justice authorizing delays due to “a case of force majeure”. Dish and the banks declined to comment.

The documents disclosed by Ergen to the court are known in industry jargon as “very confident” letters that do not meet actual loan commitments. As Ergen testified, it would have been stupid to borrow the money necessary to build the network without knowing whether the judge would block the agreement.

But T-Mobile went ahead and obtained conditional funding commitments for its 5G deployment quickly enough to advance its plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, T-Mobile was so careful not to lose funding that it even completed its acquisition before the agreement was approved by the California Public Utilities Commission.

In a letter to the CPUC on March 31, T-Mobile’s chief operating officer, Michael Sievert, said that the company “could not take the risk of waiting any longer to complete the merger” because of exactly funding problems Ergen faces. “If we don’t close the transaction on April 1, we may never be able to close it,” he said.

Not everyone agrees that the coronavirus will force Ergen to miss the 2023 deadline.

“Two months of severe market uncertainty doesn’t really change my view of a business to run on a three-year plan,” Walt Piecyk, analyst at Lightshed Partners, told The Post, saying it was too early to wonder if Ergen would meet the deadline.

But even a few months late could put Dish in an unfavorable financial situation, as it is already clearly lagging behind among the four wireless networks, which makes the loan profile more risky, sources say.

Credit Suisse noted on April 5 that Dish’s shares were the worst performers among cable and wireless peers, in part due to the difficult funding market at a time when it needed $ 10 billion. for its 5G network.

In addition, Dish has yet to complete its $ 1.4 billion acquisition of T-Mobile’s Boost, and has a $ 1.1 billion principal debt payment due in May. Dish is expected to generate $ 750 million in free cash flow this year, said Piecyk, which is not enough to fund the network.

Ergen could raise funds by running or selling its satellite TV business, or sell up to 50% of the new network to a well-funded strategic partner like a tech company, said Piecyk.

“It can probably wait a few months” to see if the funding markets improve, said a source who advised the merger. But after that Ergen would need an extension or a new plan to raise funds.

“I would be a little surprised if Dish had a plan B,” added the source.