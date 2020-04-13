Easter bunny named Jacinda flies as sole passenger in flight to recover stranded Germans in New Zealand

(CNN) – Although we are all stuck at home on Sunday, the Easter Bunny still works hard to bring joy to people around the world. And for an Easter bunny named Jacinda, it means flying around the world to bring stranded travelers home.

“The rabbit has been named Jacinda and is working to bring travelers home safely on the other side of the world,” said the message.

Thus, with the important title of “essential worker” weighing on her furry shoulders, Jacinda was sure of accomplishing her “essential” tasks.

In a photo, Jacinda wears a pilot hat and a Lufthansa scarf, claiming her place in the cockpit to help the pilots stay on top of their game.

And in another photo, Jacinda shows her Easter spirit to the flight crew as they brandish colorful designs of Easter eggs.

Auckland Airport

Last month, the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended a temporary ban on return flights beyond March 31.

But the German embassy has since signed a contract with Air New Zealand and German Lufthansa to reduce the 12,000 to 15,000 German and European nationals stranded in New Zealand, according to a Press release through the embassy.

Last Monday, Lufthansa tweeted that 130 rescue flights have already brought back to Germany nearly 30,000 people from around the world.