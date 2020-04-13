Dolly Parton shares a special Easter message with fans

“I know everyone likes to dress in their beautiful dresses, hats, fancy shoes, go to church, be with all your friends,” said the country music star in a video message on Twitter . “Well, this year, we’re going to stay in the house for a bit, right? But that doesn’t mean that we can’t worship in the same way that we should.”

People can still worship God without having to “go to a building or a church,” she said.

In his video message, Parton also sang one of his popular songs, “He’s Alive” while playing the guitar.