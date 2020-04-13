Dolly Parton shares a special Easter message with fans

“I know everyone likes to dress in their beautiful dresses, hats, fancy shoes, go to church, be with all your friends,” said the country music star in a video message on Twitter. “Well, this year, we’re going to stay in the house for a bit, right? But that doesn’t mean that we can’t worship in the same way that we should.”
People can still worship God without having to “go to a building or a church,” she said.
In his video message, Parton also sang one of his popular songs, “He’s Alive” while playing the guitar.
His tweet comes after government officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, urged Americans not to attend services for more than 10 people. Most states have enacted on-site shelter orders, although some allow exemptions for religious services.
Without in-person services, many people in the United States have found creative ways to go on vacation this year. Some watched live services of the House; others flooded the parking lots to listen to the preachers on the loudspeakers inside their cars; a church in South Carolina even held its Easter services at a outdoor cinema.
This is not the first time that Parton has reached out to fans during the coronavirus pandemic.
The legendary interpreter announced earlier this month that she is donate $ 1 million to Vanderbilt University coronavirus research.
Since April 2, the nine-time Grammy winner has also read bedtime stories to children stranded at home during the pandemic in a new virtual series called “Good night with Dolly. “
Parton launched the free 10-week series hoping to provide “comfort and comfort to children and families during on-site shelter warrants,” according to a press release.
She also recently participated in #IStayHomeFor challenge on social media, which is an effort launched by actor Kevin Bacon designed to get people to help stem the spread of the coronavirus through social distancing.
Many celebrities, including Parton, have shared who they stay home for in order to keep everyone safe and healthy.
“I’m staying at home for YOU, all the beautiful fans,” wrote Parton in a Tweeter the Saturday. “I love you all.”
