Democrats’ mobilization process around Biden is “uncomfortable”

The representative of the political lightning, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said that the process of unification of the democrats around the presumed democratic candidate for the presidency Joe Biden should be “uncomfortable” and urged the former vice president to adopt policies more progressive.

“The whole gathering process should be uncomfortable for everyone involved – that’s how you know it works. And if Biden only does things he is comfortable with, it’s not sufficient, “said the New York Democrat to New york times in an interview published Monday.

“There is this discourse on unity as this kind of vague term, kumbaya, gender. Unity and unification is not a feeling, it is a process. And what I hope does not happen in this process is that everyone is just trying to follow it and brush up on the real policies – which means the difference in life and death or pay your insulin and not pay your insulin – just brush this under the carpet as an aesthetic difference in style, ”said Ocasio-Cortez.

The freshman MP who approved and campaigned for the former Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders, said she had not spoken to Biden.

Sanders’ decision to withdraw from the race last week paved the way for Biden to be the 2020 Democratic Party’s presumed candidate for president.

She said she thinks voters know there are “limits to what Biden can do.”

“He did not run as a progressive candidate. But, at the bare minimum, we must aspire to be better than what we have been before. And I just do not know if this message” We will go back to the way things were “going to work for people for whom the way things were really bad,” she told The Times.

Ocasio-Cortez said the conversation on unity must be more than “throwing the party’s progressive wing a few bones – I think it’s about how we can win.”

Voters must “feel hope” in a Democratic administration, she said.

“If we are not talking about paths to citizenship for undocumented migrants, and if we are only talking about 5 or 10 percent policy changes – especially when you look at something like climate change – it is not about to move to the left. It’s about who can find hope in your administration. And create plans that give people hope and opportunity, “said Ocasio-Cortez, who advocated for Green New Deal.

She was asked if she would approve of Biden, who once said she would not be part of the same party as her in “any other country”, admitted that she would support the Democratic candidate.

“… Unity is a process, and figuring out what it looks like is part of this whole conversation that I think Bernie and Warren and others are also part of,” she said, referring to former Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist has said that she sees the unification of the Democratic Party as a means to the ultimate goal of denying President Trump a second term in the White House.

“Beating Donald Trump is a matter of life and death for our communities. I think it is a difference between advocating for harm reduction and arguing that there will in fact be progress for us, ”she said.