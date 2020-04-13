David Wright sees the stuff of new Mets captain at Pete Alonso

The last Mets captain admits it would be difficult to give his old title to a second-year player, but if there is anyone who deserves such consideration, it could be Pete Alonso.

During a visit to spring training last month, David Wright was impressed by the sense of camaraderie at the Mets clubhouse and saw Alonso as a player around whom the others seemed to gravitate. Already one of the most visible Mets of recent years, fans have called on Alonso, the captain of the 25-year-old team, to do something unusual for a player only a few months before his rookie season . Wright is not ready to anoint Alonso the next Mets captain, but certainly understands the feeling that is building.

“It looks like this band is pretty tight-knit and I’m not very present, but … I’m trying to follow it from afar,” Wright told the Post in a telephone conversation. “It looks like they have a pretty good rap with each other, the young players: [J.D.] Davis, [Dominic] Smith, Alonso, [Jeff] McNeil, [Brandon] Nimmo, [Michael] Conforto. It looks like they all have, I don’t mean looking up, but it looks like they have a lot of respect for Pete and it’s obviously a good start. “

Wright had previously played 8½ seasons with the Mets when he was named team captain in 2013 after signing a contract extension with the club. Wright joined Keith Hernandez, Gary Carter and John Franco as players in franchise history to take the honorary title.

Conforto, another club leader who often carries the burden of standing in front of his locker and answering questions about the media team, has emerged in recent seasons as a solid candidate to succeed Wright as captain of the Mets. But with Conforto eligible for a free agency after the 2021 season, any captain’s conversation would probably be dependent on his agreement on a contract extension.

Alonso broke an MLB rookie record with 53 home runs last season, calling out LFGM – “Let’s F – ing Go Mets” as the team rebounded in the second period to compete for a playoff spot.

“It has the ability to make you smile or make you laugh a little without really trying,” said Wright. “We are the same in that he is very proud to be drafted by the Mets, to go through the system and to have an impact on the level of the major leagues and it seems that when he puts on this uniform, he has a part of the similar feelings I had while wearing this uniform.

“You are very proud when the organization wrote, developed and gave you your first chance. Especially in his case where they could have left him in the minor leagues for a few weeks, but they gave him the opportunity to be part of the team in the spring. These are the guys who will do the maximum for the organization, both on and off the field. These are the guys you build your team with and it looks like he could be one of those guys.

Wright warned that any decision to elevate Alonso to the rank of captain – at any time in his career – should be organic, not forced.

“I unfairly remember where some of the veterans on the team, when I got there and started playing well and being responsible, these other guys had to answer the same questions,” said Wright. “I have always apologized to them because it is not fair to have these labels on young players at such an early stage in their careers.”

Wright turned to veterans such as Joe McEwing, Cliff Floyd, Mike Cameron and Mike Stanton early in his career. Alonso veterans include players such as Conforto, Robinson Cano and Jacob deGrom.

“The baseball game speaks for itself with Pete,” said Wright. “I hope it continues to move in that direction, as he seems to be an easy guy to find. But it’s more advice than anything else. My advice is just to be yourself. Be authentic, natural and lead by example.

“Don’t be the loudest guy in the room. Don’t find the cameras. Be yourself and that’s how you gain the respect of your teammates and once you earn that respect of your teammates, it’s that’s when you’ve got the type of leadership labels imposed on you because people can sniff out when you’re false. And if you’re trying to be someone you’re not, it’s easy to point these guys. “