Craziest Buildings in California – CNN Style

Road architecture, a trend that peaked in southern California in the 1930s, was once dismissed by critics. But now he is experiencing a resurgence. A giant donut, a shoe-shaped shoe repair shop, a glacier that looks like a massive owl, and a hot dog as big as a fire truck: few places in the world have as many crazy buildings as the south Calfornie, and these are just a few of the eye-catching quirks that dot the streets of the Greater Los Angeles area.

This is called programmatic architecture (but also informally road, pop or bizarro architecture), a product of California in the 1920s and the automobile boom, designed to attract the attention of motorists. of passage.

“It’s really based on the car and the transition from pedestrian to roadside commerce,” said Jim Heimann, author of “California Crazy” a new edition of a book that chronicles road architecture since 1980.

The Big Donut Drive-In in Inglewood, built in 1955. “It always makes great donuts,” says Heinmann. Credit: Taschen

“Once the automobile became mainstream, there were people who went 35 miles an hour looking for places to go,” Heimann said in a telephone interview.

“And southern California has become a hatchery for this architecture, because California has been completely driven by development by the automobile.

Ugly and insignificant?

Built on a budget and designed to sell products, these buildings have long been snubbed by architectural elites, but are currently experiencing a certain comeback.

“Historians and critics had totally rejected this segment, which was pretty much vilified by everyone because it was considered insignificant and ugly. It therefore became this invisible footnote in the history of architecture, but it has now become obvious that there is clearly room for this type of building from a historical perspective, “said Heimann.

The Tail o ‘the Pup restaurant in Los Angeles, built in 1959. “It is currently in stock, but it will reappear: it is being restored.” Credit: Taschen

Things started to change in 1972 with “Learning from Las Vegas”, a book on postmodernism and the Las Vegas Strip, which changed the perception of road architecture. The first edition of “California Crazy” was published eight years later.

But the slow growth in popularity and transitory nature of the companies associated with these buildings, mostly small independent fast food stores, have taken their toll.

“The majority have disappeared. Some famous ones still exist, like the giant donut shop near LAX, which you can actually see flying if you know where to look.”

Shoe repair from Deschwanden to Bakersfield, 90 miles north of LA. It still exists today. Credit: Taschen

Of the hundreds of buildings described in the book, Heimann estimates that between 15 and 20 are still standing. “It is difficult to maintain them. The values ​​of the properties are so high that it is not easy for them to stay too long. But there are now a few people who buy and restore them,” he said. declared.

World phenomenon

This architectural form may have passed its peak, but new entries sometimes appear: the most recent addition to the book (seen at the top of this page) was discovered by Heimann earlier this year, while he was preparing to be printed: “It’s a juvenile medical clinic north of Los Angeles and it’s this complete Dr. Seuss, a strange, crazy little building. So the tradition continues.”

Most modern examples are generally only facades of structures made in accordance with seismic regulations and disabled access, which were not a priority a few decades ago.

1 / ten The Big Red Piano, at 2251 Venice Boulevard in Los Angeles, 1977. “He was there on Venice Boulevard for a while, he sold pianos. And then someone bought it in the 70s to take him away in Venice, and as they were taking him down the street, he collapsed. That was the end, “said Heimann. Credit: Taschen

The reason why road architecture is endemic to southern California, says Heimann, is the result of several factors, including an abundance of unconventional people who settle in the area, cheap building materials (“Fil chicken, two by four and tar paper) are what most of these are made of “) and something he calls the” Hollywood Connection “.

“It’s the proximity to movie studios, amusement parks and exhibitions, because in these closed environments you can have something as crazy as a giant ostrich or elephants or pagodas, you know, all in one street. “

But the phenomenon is no longer necessarily regional. “I have found so many crazy buildings all over the world,” he said.

“Australia has a giant koala, a giant sheep and a giant pineapple, while in Japan there are bus stops made to look like huge strawberries and mushrooms, and in China there are three kings of the Ming Dynasty which are 40 story buildings. It goes on and on. “