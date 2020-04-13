Covid-19 figures are promising, but health experts warn that each state is a different battlefield

The number of infections – which rose to over 557,000 on Monday morning – also declined on Saturday and Sunday. This comes as US surgeon Jerome Adams says cases in some of the country’s hotspots – New York, New Jersey, Detroit and New Orleans – appear to be “leveling off” or even decreasing. The situation in California and Washington, meanwhile, remains stable.

Yet many states are plagued by an intense effort to stem the spread of the disease and save lives. New York crossed the 10,000 dead line on Monday as its cases exceeded 190,000, said Governor Andrew Cuomo. New Jersey and Michigan also have frightening deaths, with more than 2,300 and 1,400 respectively.

The advantage of the New York figures is that the three-day average for hospital admissions, new admissions, intensive care admissions and intubations is down, Cuomo said Monday morning.

Doctors waiting

The 50 states are all the subject of a federal declaration of disaster for the first time in the history of the United States. According to the National Guard Office, more than 29,000 National Guard members are deployed across the country to respond to the pandemic. Guards were called upon to fulfill various roles, from staffing emergency operations centers to restocking grocery shelves.

The key to American optimism will depend on what comes next. The country’s test trajectory will be extremely important, experts say.

While President Donald Trump says he wants to reopen the country next month – even by telling state governments to be “ready” as he plans to announce special advice to reopen the country – officials from health say they are still waiting and … see the mode even if the numbers look promising.

“It is important to think of the country as separate situations,” said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on NBC’s “Today” program.

“This pandemic has affected different parts of the country differently,” said Redfield. “We are looking at the data very carefully, county by county by county, and we will assess that.”

Public health capacity needs to be improved to carry out early case detection, isolation and contact tracing, he said, and officials must “start working to restore confidence in the community, so that the community has confidence to reopen. ”

Social distancing and testing

The United States is “nearing the top right now,” said Redfield on the morning show.

“You will know when you are at the top when the next day is less than the day before,” he said. “We are stabilizing across the country in terms of the state of this epidemic.”

As for bringing the country back to normal, Redfield said it must be done properly and that “it will be a gradual and gradual process”.

The call for caution echoes on the world stage as the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, asked people to remember that the virus accelerates faster than it slows down, so that “control measures can only be lifted if the right public health measures are in place”. . ”

Redfield agreed with Adams that social distancing works – and said the potential death toll “although unfortunately too high, was much lower than expected” – but said that relaxing these guidelines should be done with care .

Tests are still not widely available, and many states have yet tested only small percentages of their populations.

The White House has worked to develop a more robust testing strategy, including sending new developed rapid tests to the states, and has worked at the scale of serological tests, used to detect antibodies this would identify people who are likely to be immune to the coronavirus and who may return to work or other aspects of normal life.

Antibody tests, which reveal a previous infection with the coronavirus – a test that is particularly important for healthcare workers – “will give us a good idea from the point of view of monitoring the extent of the epidemic”.

Weather adds to the stress of social distancing

While millions of Americans worried about home orders and social distances on Sunday, about 95 million people in nearly 20 states experienced severe weather and tens of millions more will see storms on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, a majority of the storms hit the south and east coast, with at least 34 tornadoes reported in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia on Monday morning. At least 18 people have died.

Forecast models show the worst weather conditions sweeping eastern parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, but even north of New York, officials urged caution.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told residents that the best protection from the weather is to continue to practice social isolation.

“We have strong winds and heavy rain coming on Monday in New York, so it’s really simple: if you don’t need to be outside tomorrow then STAY AT HOME”, de Blasio tweeted

Leaders fighting over school closings

Cuomo and de Blasio disagreed over the weekend on the state of school closings.

De Blasio announced Saturday that public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. A few hours later, Cuomo – who said businesses and schools should open at the same time because the schools also serve as daycare – said that no decision has yet been made.

Cuomo understands the mayor’s position, he said, and it is “not an unreasonable position,” but the governor’s office must take care of other counties and neighboring states when making decisions.

State and local governments agree on “the vast majority of the problems,” de Blasio said on Monday, but schools must remain closed. He has consulted with health care officials, educators and their unions, and there is no foreseeable situation in which schools could open before the summer, he said.

“I tell you: the schools will not open because it will not be safe,” said the mayor. “The only way we can make sure that we really get out of this horrible phase of the disease is to keep our schools closed. … I literally hear no voice saying that we have to open these schools in the midst of so many insecurity. “

De Blasio also demanded that from Monday all workers in the city who come into contact with the public while on duty be required to wear a face covering.