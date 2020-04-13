Coronavirus Watchlist: Disney’s Broadway Music Party

Be … their … guest, be their guest as Broadway Cares presents a watch evening to “Celebrate 25 magical years of Disney on Broadway”.

Susan Egan (“Beauty and the Beast”), Krysta Rodriguez (“Hercules”) and Christian Borle (“Mary Poppins”) were among dozens of performers who participated in this 2019 benefit concert at the New Amsterdam Theater in New York. The event also featured a meeting of the original members of the “Newsies” cast.

Ryan McCartan, who played Hans in the scenic adaptation of “Frozen”, is organizing the watch party, which will start at 5 p.m. On Monday. It’s free to broadcast, but it’s also a benefit to Broadway Cares’ COVID-19 Emergency Fund, so donations are welcome (broadwaycares.org, youtube.com/bcefa and facebook.com/bcefa).

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We will continue to share choices for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here is Monday’s list; all the time in the Pacific.

“LA. Phil at home”

Martin Chalifour, first solo violin of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, plays violin pieces by Bach, Telemann and Prokofiev in the last opus in this series. Available at any time. Free. laphil.com

“Charles Busch: Native New Yorker”

The seasoned actor and artist performs songs from the 70s and 80s in this comic cabaret show recorded at the Manhattan Supper Club Feinstein’s / 54 Below. 3.30 p.m. On Monday. Free. youtube.com/54Below

Lullabies with L.A. Opera

Performers from the Los Angeles Opera perform lullabies to calm and comfort children of all ages. 7 p.m. Monday. Free. laopera.org

“James Hd Brown: Life and Work in Mexico”

The USC Fisher Museum of Art offers a virtual tour of this 2017 survey of paintings and art books by the Glendale-born artist and founder of Carpe Diem Press. Available at any time. Free. artsandculture.google.com

On the planks

This site highlighting the contemporary performances of artists from around the world offers unlimited access to its catalog throughout the month of April. Available at any time. Free; use the promo code ARTATHOME20. ontheboards.tv

