Coronavirus update: FEMA and Project Airbridge deliver 62 million PPE gloves to O’Hare for distribution to hotspots across the country

CHICAGO (WLS) – More than 64 million gloves were flown to O’Hare International Airport this weekend as part of FEMA’s efforts to quickly distribute essential resources where they are most needed.

The Supply Chain Task Force is working with large commercial distributors, such as Project Air Bridge, to execute a strategy maximizing the availability of critical protection and rescue resources through FEMA for a response across America.

RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest News on COVID-19 Cases, Impact on the Chicago Area

Their efforts are focused on reducing the capacity gap in the medical supply chain to both meet and relieve demand pressure on medical supply capacity.

Distributors have agreed to focus part of their distribution on these areas in order to alleviate the suffering of the American people.

Chicago is one such area where officials say there is a desperate need for more PPE supplies.

“The flow seems to be coming, I can never say at an adequate rate because I will not feel sufficient until we have a lot to support everyone,” said Pritzker.

The airlift was created to reduce the time it takes for US medical supply distributors to receive personal protective equipment and other essential supplies in the country for their respective customers.

Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Pete Gaynor tweeted about the boxes of gloves arriving in Chicago on Saturday.

FEMA covers the cost of transporting supplies to the United States from factories abroad, reducing shipping time from a few weeks to a few days.

“Overseas flights arrive at operational primary airports for distribution to hot spots and domestic sites through regular supply chains. Flight arrivals do not mean supplies will be distributed to operational primary locations. According to agreements with distributors, 50% of supplies on each aircraft are destined for customers in the most critical hotspot areas, with the remaining 50% being injected into the normal supply chain from distributors to their customers. other regions of the country. HHS and FEMA determine hotspot areas based on CDC data, “according to FEMA.

Officials said that by working together, they are able to effectively distribute these vital resources to hospitals, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, pre-hospital medical services, state and local governments and other essential care facilities of the American people during this pandemic.

Governor Pritzker’s office said FEMA had not informed the state if Illinois would receive any of these supplies.

The governor has stated that all Illinois hospitals receive seven to ten days of PPE.

This article has been updated from our original report.