Coronavirus NJ: Montclair, New Jersey, owner waives rent for 3 months

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey – A New Jersey landlord has waived rent payments for 3 months to help tenants with financial problems during the coronavirus pandemic.

David Placek, who owns properties in Montclair, had initially given up on April and May, but recently veered in June as well.

“Overall, we received a good reception from our tenants, they are happy that we were able to do it from the start and really able to show them compassion and feelings for what they could live “said Placek. “We did not ask them what their financial situation was.”

Placek said he was grateful to be able to do so.

He owns 12 properties and the average rent for each unit is $ 1,200 to $ 1,500 per month.

Over the next 3 months, he gives up more than $ 50,000.

Governor Phil Murphy yelled Placek on Twitter and at a press conference.

“David illustrates the spirit that we have to see right now of people who are mobilizing to make sure that others can come out of this emergency stronger and therefore we all come out stronger. Hat, David.”

Placek said he felt he had to do something and that he felt paralyzed sitting at home in the past 4 weeks.

“It’s hard to help, you can’t physically go out and do a lot, you probably don’t have the financial resources to write a check, so what can you do?”

It was something he could swing and he hopes it would catch him.

All he asks his tenants is that they pay in advance, if possible, in small town businesses or charities.

