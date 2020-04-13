Coronavirus expected to spread to California in December: official

The coronavirus may have spread silently in California as early as last December – more than a month before the detection of the first American case, according to a local official.

The Golden State has had some of the first confirmed cases in the United States, including some travelers from the epicenter of Wuhan, China, from late January.

But the deadly contagion has likely spread long before anyone can find it, the first cases having been dismissed as flu, county officials recently told a briefing, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“The virus has been circulating freely in our community and has probably been around for some time,” said Dr. Jeff Smith, chief executive of the Santa Clara County government, the report said.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health services suggests that the virus has proliferated “much longer than we thought” – probably since “in December,” Smith told the newspaper.

This was long before the first known case in the United States – which was a 35-year-old Washington man in mid-January – and before local authorities could test the new virus.

“It was not recognized because we were experiencing a severe flu season,” said Smith, a doctor, in the Los Angeles newspaper.

“The symptoms are very similar to the flu. If you have a mild case of COVID, you haven’t really noticed. You didn’t even go to the doctor. The doctor may not even have done it because he assumed it was the flu. “

The theory helps explain why California started to get so many so-called community spread cases, Smith said in his statement to officials.

“This means that the virus is already in the community – not, as the CDC suspected, like only in China and that it is spread through contact with China,” he said, the newspaper said.