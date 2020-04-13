Church held in-person services on Easter Sunday despite orders to stay at home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – While most places of worship were empty on Easter Sunday, a number of churches held services in person.

About 120 people attended one of two services at Glorious Way Church on Sunday morning in Champions Point in northern Harris County.

An associate pastor told ABC13 that they thought they would not be able to fully serve their congregation by broadcasting their services online only.

Glorious Way’s Easter service plans were reviewed by firefighters earlier this week, said the pastor. These plans included changes in the way participants entered and left the building, as well as the sanctuary.

Some benches have been removed from the installation to allow a greater distance between the faithful.

Easter Sunday is one of the holiest days of the year for Christians, as it celebrates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Amended Home Stay Order To Shade Texas Governor Greg Abbott Asking People To Stay Home With Exemption For Places Of Worship During The Crisis coronaviruses.

Glorious Way then described his methods of social distancing in the sanctuary and the reason for the services in person on his website.

The church statement read in part:

“The fact of receiving worship only at home or in small groups for an indefinite period violates our rights to the free exercise of religion and to assemble peacefully. These rights are guaranteed by the 1st amendment to the American Constitution and by the Section 1 of the Constitution of Texas, Sec 6. We have complied with the Home Stay Order for the first 15 days, but at one point, a new compliance violates the above scriptural mandates. The time is now. We are operating legally under the Texas governor’s home stay order, which allows churches to meet in person as long as they are expelled. This order replaces that issued by the judge. Harris County, which does not allow it. We have joined a trial which will clarify this issue for all churches in the future, not just for this emergency, but for any future emergency that the he government could declare. Governments can be corrupt, and untested freedom is lost freedom. “

