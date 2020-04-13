China has been storing oil for years. With such low prices, he can buy more

As the country’s economy grows, China has become increasingly dependent on foreign oil. Last year it imported 72% of the crude oil it used, the highest proportion ever, according to CNPC Economics and Technology Institute, the research arm of a large state-owned energy conglomerate in China .

The heavy dependence on foreign supplies has prompted Beijing to focus on how to prevent energy shortages. In addition to forcing state oil companies to increase production, the country has spent years working to increase the amount of oil it keeps in reserve.

The reserve is particularly large, given the delay in domestic production relative to imports. Last year, China produced 191 million tonnes of crude oil, according to CNPC, less than 30% of its annual consumption.

“It has become clearer that China should – and will continue – to pay more attention” to increasing its reserves, said Ip.

This year should also mark a milestone for China’s oil reserves. By the end of 2020, the country wants to have 85 million tonnes of oil in its emergency stock. It’s almost as much as the United States keeps in its Strategic oil reserve – the largest supply of emergency oil in the world.

Even Chinese government researchers pointed to the unfortunate moment in the crash last month.

Country must “seize the opportunity of extremely low oil prices” and expand its strategic oil reserve before prices rise again, according to an article published last month in state media by researcher Wang Li at the Ministry of Commerce.

A closing window of opportunity

Beijing already seems to have started sourcing. China purchased 44.9 million tonnes of crude in March, up significantly from February’s 11.8-month low of 39.8 million tonnes, according to Refinitiv. The data provider expects April’s imports to match or exceed last month’s imports.

The amount of crude bought by China in March almost rivaled what it bought before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, even though the crisis depressed the country’s industry. For example, the amount of energy generated every day in China in mid-March was around 80% of the pre-coronavirus levels. And the number of air travel last month was less than half of what it was before the pandemic.

It is possible that some of this cheap crude is entering the country’s strategic reserve – China is notoriously secretive about its emergency supplies, making it difficult to know exactly how and when it is stored.

But the reserve may not be the only reason why China wants more oil right now. As the country emerges from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and attempts to restart his economy, he’s going to need more oil. The factories start to open again and cars return to the roads as the locks are released.

National refineries are also reopening with the rest of the coronavirus economy, which means they can now process foreign crude again, said Yan Chong Yaw, Asia director of oil research and forecasting at Refinitiv .

“The Chinese industry is coming back to life and it needs oil and lots of oil,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist for Axi Corp.

In his article last month, Commerce Ministry researcher Wang noted that barrels trading below $ 30 are “abnormal” and should not last long. Brent has already risen above this mark, and US oil received a boost last week on expectations that major production cuts may be underway.

OPEC, meanwhile, is scheduled to meet with Russia on Thursday to discuss supply reductions and end the price war, which could give new impetus to oil prices.

“There is a good chance that we will get a deal with OPEC this week,” said Innes. “When it’s cheap,” he added, it is wise to take advantage of the drop.