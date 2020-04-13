China attempts to export exotic animals after banning eating snakes and bats

Warning: graphic images

Chinese authorities are trying to export snakes and other exotic animals abroad – despite being prohibited from eating them out of fear, this has sparked the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.

The Ministry of Finance has issued new incentives to get the creatures out of the country, offering tax breaks to ship animal products such as edible snakes and turtles, primate meat and rhino horns, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deadly coronavirus is believed to have emerged from wild animals at the markets of Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December.

Both snakes and bats have been identified as possible hosts for the virus, which has spread to more than 1.7 million people worldwide.

The National People’s Congress banned the sale and consumption of wild animals, such as bats and snakes, in late February, saying the problem had become a health problem, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“The major problem of careless consumption of wild animals and its potential risk to public health caused widespread concern on the part of the public,” said a spokesman at the time, the newspaper said.

Meanwhile, new tax incentives to encourage the sale of wildlife abroad have raised concerns in a new congressional report.

The US Congressional Research Service, which is working on a non-partisan analysis for Congress, said attempts to push overseas wildlife sales, although prohibited in China, “could spread risk in the markets. global, “the newspaper said.