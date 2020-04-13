Carole Baskin feels betrayed by `` Tiger King '', threatened with death

When Carole Baskin and her husband Howard authorized the filmmakers to enter their Big Cat Rescue wildlife sanctuary five years ago, they thought the docuseries they were filming would focus on their cause of exposing commercial cruelty of the tiger – not their personal drama.

“I feel so angry that people totally missed the point,” said Carole, 58, Tampa Bay Times of the final cut of the Netflix hit “Tiger King” which ended up being broadcast. “And the fact is that these little ones are abused and exploited and the public allows that.”

The show goes beyond dishonesty, explains the couple.

“There is almost no way to describe the intensity of the feeling of betrayal,” says Howard.

The series led the Hillsborough County Sheriff – who himself watched the show – to look for new leads in the 1997 cold disappearance of Baskin’s second husband, multimillionaire Jack “Don” Lewis, in 1997. Many armchair detectives and conspiracy theorists believe Carole fed him to his tigers, despite the sheriff’s spokesperson telling The Times that she is not considered a suspect.

That didn’t stop the public from suddenly getting involved in their private affairs after the Netflix show became a viral success.

Although Big Cat Rescue has been closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus, Baskin says that around 30 people hang around its doors daily, drones have been seen flying over his house, and she is now afraid to leave her house in because of a flood of death threats she received since the premiere on March 20.

Because of the number of calls she receives from strangers trying to get her out of her house, “I had to turn off my phone,” she says, preventing her from answering calls that she had previously received about injured animals. On the side of the road. “I can’t tell the real from the fake because they’re still outside the state numbers anyway.”

She also had to end her daily 30-minute bike ride from her home to the sanctuary, when strangers began filming and yelling at her along the way.

Still, she hopes the spotlight the series has brought will also start to shine on her cause, not just on her life.

“I really hope that the bottom line is that law enforcement will take this seriously,” she said. “We have all been crying out loud for 20 years that these abuses are happening, and no one is listening. Now that the abuses are so evident, I hope this will encourage them to act and inspire Congress to do what ‘They can to end the caresses of cubs and the private possession of big cats.’