The Chinese government has said it will impose stricter inspections on personal protective equipment before it is shipped out of the country. Other governments, private companies, non-profit organizations and profiteers compete for these essential medical supplies. Jim Axelrod shows how buyers in the United States are struggling to get what they need.
Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/buying-ppe-from-china-poses-risks-of-knock-offs-and-pricing-gouging/
Buying PPE in China Risks Counterfeiting and Price Rises
