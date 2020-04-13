Buying PPE in China Risks Counterfeiting and Price Rises

by April 13, 2020 world
The Chinese government has said it will impose stricter inspections on personal protective equipment before it is shipped out of the country. Other governments, private companies, non-profit organizations and profiteers compete for these essential medical supplies. Jim Axelrod shows how buyers in the United States are struggling to get what they need.
Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/buying-ppe-from-china-poses-risks-of-knock-offs-and-pricing-gouging/

