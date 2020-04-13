Bob Iger resumes lead role at Disney amidst coronavirus chaos

Bob Iger is back at the wheel at Disney.

Less than two months after he resigned from the position of general manager of the Mouse House, Iger, who currently holds the title of executive president, has taken the helm, according to a new report.

The famous official told the New York Times on Sunday that he had moved after handing over the CEO to Bob Chapek, the former director of parks and resorts, because Disney was run over by the impact of the coronavirus.

“A crisis of this magnitude and its impact on Disney would necessarily result in my active help to Bob [Chapek] and the company copes with it, especially since I managed the company for 15 years! Iger said in an email to The Times.

In the weeks following his departure on February 25, Iger saw the pandemic force the closure of all Disney theme parks and cruise ships. Analysts say Mouse House lost $ 500 million just by closing its parks in March alone.

While Disney +, the company’s emerging streaming service, appears to be a positive, with more than 50 million paid subscribers within five months of its launch, the company has started mass layoffs.

Walt Disney World in Florida said over the weekend that it would lay off 43,000 employees as of April 19 and Disneyland in California would lay off 30,000 while an unspecified number of cruise workers, film production and businesses will also be laid off. Disney also decreed lower wages with Iger forfeiting his salary during the pandemic.

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson estimated that Disney theme parks in the United States could face a potential revenue loss of $ 3.4 billion this year due to ongoing coronavirus closings and the ensuing recession.

Disney-owned ESPN has also been hit hard by the suspension of live sporting events, and with cinemas closed, Disney has been forced to push the Prime Minister away from his blockbuster blockbusters, such as “Mulan”, “Black Widow “by Marvel and” Jungle Cruise “by Dwayne Johnson until the end of the most profitable summer season.

In order to cut costs, Iger said he plans to end “old-fashioned television practices” such as producing pilots for programs that may not be broadcast and advertising initial presentations – all of which have been canceled this spring, the report said.

Disney is also expected to lay off more staff and cut offices, but Iger noted that staffing decisions will be made by Chapek, not him.