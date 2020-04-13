Biden works with Sanders campaign to unify Democrats

Presumptuous Democrat candidate Joe Biden faces tough battle as general election takes shape: eliminate supporters of Sanders and prevent “Never Biden” movement similar to the “Never Trump” and “Never Hillary” factions that determined the elections in 2016.

In Michigan, a must-see state for Democrats in 2020, only 2 in 5 Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Say they will vote for the Democratic candidate in November, whoever the candidate is, according to exit polls reviewed by Politico.

The media also claimed that four in five voters said they would not be satisfied with Biden as the standard bearer for the Democratic Party platform.

Biden’s campaign has made active efforts to reach out to the party’s progressive wing, in some cases working directly with Sanders and his closest allies.

In the two weeks before the Democratic Socialist’s announcement of his withdrawal from the race was announced, Biden and his allies were in silent contact with the Sanders team, trying to find common ground on politics in the goal of uniting the party, according to the New York Times.

Conversations took place during “intense” conference calls, The Times reports, and topics included health care and climate change.

Jeff Weaver, Sanders’ chief political advisor, and Faiz Shakir, his campaign manager, negotiated on behalf of the candidate. Anita Dunn and Ron Klain, two longtime Biden surrogates, represented the Democratic favorite.

Speaking to donors last week during a virtual fundraiser, Biden said he will be expanding his climate change platform to reach progressive groups.

In mid-March, he announced that he was adopting the campaign proposals from Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass).

De Sanders, Biden said he would take his College for All plan, making public colleges and universities free for families earning less than $ 125,000. From Warren, the alleged candidate courted his supporters with an official approval of his bankruptcy proposal.

The two struggling factions for Biden are young voters and the Latin American community, demographics that weighed heavily on Sanders in the 2016 and 2020 Democratic primaries.

Sanders has yet to approve the former vice president, which makes it even more difficult for Biden to urge his supporters to join his team. The Vermont senator said earlier, however, that he would do everything in his power to prevent President Trump from winning his re-election.