Beloved sports photographer Anthony Causi dies of coronavirus at 48

Anthony Causi, longtime photographer for The Post, whose prolific talent and larger-than-life personality made him a fixture in the New York sports world, died of coronavirus at North Shore University Hospital on Sunday. He was 48 years old.

Causi is survived by his wife, Romina, and their children, John and Mia.

“Anthony Causi was our colleague, friend and a brilliant journalist,” said Steve Lynch, editor of The Post. “He was, quite simply, one of the best sports photographers in New York, capturing all the major moments of the past 25 years. Soft, funny, but above all kind – he was respected by those he photographed and admired by those with whom he worked.

“The Post you read and the newsroom we work in are less colorful today because of its absence. Our hearts go to his family and we share their grief. “

A Brooklyn native, Causi joined The Post in 1994 as a photo messenger, graduated as a photo editor, and eventually became a full-time photojournalist, whom he called making a dream come true. In this role, he chronicled the ups and downs of the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Jets, Knicks, Nets and more for The Post.

His action photos reflected his talent for being in the right place at the right time – his capture of the legendary Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera from behind, leaving the lifter enclosure and entering a sold-out Yankee stadium, became his photo the most popular – and his portraits of some of these same athletes off the field showed the range of relationships he established. In 2017, the mercurial Mets All-Star Yoenis Cespedes granted The Post access to his ranch in Vero Beach, Florida – and dressed in cowboy clothes – because of his confidence in Causi.

A graduate of Lafayette High School and Pace University, Causi was proud of his interpersonal skills and his original thinking. The biography of his Twitter page concluded with a few words of wisdom from Mark Twain: “You cannot depend on your eyes if your imagination is blurred.”