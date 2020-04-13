Beijing faces diplomatic crisis after reports of mistreatment of Africans in China spark outrage

African students and expatriates in southern China’s city of Guangzhou last week were subjected to forced coronavirus testing and arbitrary 14-day self-quarantine, regardless of recent travel history, at amid increased fear of imported infections.

Having supposedly contained the virus in China, concerns have grown in recent weeks about a so-called second wave, brought into the country by foreign travelers.

Saturday, the front page of Kenya’s largest newspaper lead with title , “Kenyans in China: Save Us From Hell”, as a member of the country’s parliament called on Chinese nationals to leave Kenya at once. TV channels at Uganda , South Africa and Nigeria have also published articles on the alleged ill-treatment.

The fallout threatens to undermine China’s diplomatic efforts in Africa. In recent years, African countries have become key diplomatic and trade partners of Beijing, with China’s trade with Africa worth $ 208 billion in 2019, according to official figures from the China General Customs Administration.

In a statement released on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denied that China has chosen foreigners.

“We are still facing great risks of imported cases and national resurgence. In particular, as the pandemic spreads worldwide, imported cases are causing increasing pressure,” said Zhao.

“All foreigners are treated on an equal footing. We reject differential treatment and we have no tolerance for discrimination,” he added.

A breakdown in relationships

in which countries are forced to return key assets to the loan service, they cannot make repayments for breach of their sovereignty. African countries are often characterized as the weakest partner in bilateral relations with Beijing, with US officials repeatedly Warning nations are wary of Chinese debt trap diplomacy,in which countries are forced to return key assets to the loan service, they cannot make repayments for breach of their sovereignty.

But in recent days, African governments have been quick to demand responses from Beijing on the treatment of their citizens.

Nigerian lawmaker Oloye Akin Alabi published a video on Twitter of the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, burned by a Nigerian politician because of the ill-treatment of Africans in Guangzhou.

During the exchange, Zhou is forced to watch videos of Africans who are said to have been ill-treated in China. Oloye accompanied the video with the message that his government “will not tolerate the mistreatment of Nigerians in China”.

The governments of Uganda and Ghana is also said to have summoned their respective Chinese ambassadors on what Ghanaians called “the inhuman treatment inflicted”.

Saturday, in perhaps the most serious sign of discontent across the continent, Moussa Faki Mahamat , Chairperson of the African Union Commission, tweeted that he had invited the Chinese Ambassador to the AU to personally discuss the allegations of ill-treatment.

The Chinese reaction

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian responded to the crisis on Sunday, promising that provincial authorities will “attach great importance” to the concerns of some African countries and will seek to improve quarantine measures. , in particular by providing special accommodation for foreigners undergoing medical observation.

However, echoing the authorities of the city of Guangzhou, Zhao did not respond to specific accusations that the authorities had applied a policy of compulsory testing and quarantine of 14 days to all Africans, even when they did not had not left China in recent months; had not been in contact with a known Covid-19 patient; had just completed a 14-day segregation; or had certificates proving they were virus free.

State media in China previously reported that five Nigerians tested positive for the virus in Guangzhou.

Local police said on Sunday that all foreigners must strictly comply with Chinese laws and that those who refuse to present ID at the request of the police will be subject to sanctions. Suspicions abound that many Africans are exceeding their visas in Guangzhou, where authorities said they counted 4,553 Africans legally living in the city last week.

Sunday, the state-owned company Global Times broke its silence on the lingering diplomatic fallout, writing that “viral reports in the Western media alleging that Africans are victims of discrimination and ill-treatment in the city” have been “used by some Western media to cause problems between the China and African countries “.

In recent years, legions of Chinese diplomats have joined Twitter, a banned social media platform in China.

In Africa, CNN has counted at least 25 accounts belonging to Chinese diplomats or consulates. But these Twitter accounts, which have repeatedly defended China’s aid efforts in Africa in recent weeks, have been particularly silent on the issue of the African diaspora in Guangzhou.

After Zhao’s statement on Sunday, many began to tweet his comments.

Lina Benabdallah, assistant professor of politics at Wake Forest University, specializing in Sino-African relations, said the “delicate” nature of the question was a “coordinated response” because Chinese diplomats should prevent a brutal reaction against more than a million people. Chinese currently living in Africa.

“De-escalation in this direction is probably a priority,” she said. “It is a sensitive thing.”

Interpersonal relationships

By the end of the weekend, most of the displaced Africans in Guangzhou, mainly traders and students who make up the largest African population in China, had found shelter, according to CNN interviewees in the city.

Armies of volunteers who had gathered on WeChat, a Chinese messaging application, had gathered to connect Africans to owners and hotels who would still accept foreigners. Others were arrested by local authorities and placed in quarantine in government-assigned hotels, according to Africans and volunteers who spoke to CNN.

“They (the authorities) just don’t want them on the street,” said a volunteer, who asked not to be named for fear of government reprisals.

Shen Shiwei, a non-resident fellow at the Institute for African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University, said that interpersonal relations were a pillar of China’s relations with Africa and should be protected.

Shen called on the Chinese authorities to improve communication with the African diaspora in Guangzhou, suggesting signs in English and local languages ​​to help explain the decisions of the police. “I think there are two sides to each story,” he said.

Hannah Ryder, an Anglo-Kenyan who worked for the United Nations in China and is now CEO of a Kenyan company in Beijing, said that these types of incidents can have a huge impact on the way Africans perceive China. “If not treated properly, they can have far greater consequences than people sleeping on the street. They can have repercussions on international relations, trade and even diplomacy,” said Ryder.

“As China was the first to deal with and recover from Covid-19, the world can learn a lot from the Chinese experience,” she said.

“I hope that in terms of xenophobia linked to the virus, China can show the way to fight it and be an example that the world can follow.”