Barry Diller in brief – CNN

Dad: Michael Diller, property developer

Mother: Reva (Addison) Diller

Wedding: Diane von Furstenberg (2001-present)

Education: Attended the University of California, Los Angeles

Other facts

Abandoned from UCLA after less than a year.

Credited for popularizing films made for television.

Owner of the Eos sailboat, one of the largest private sailboats in the world.

Married to fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in 2001, 26 years after their first meeting.

Diller said he considers von Furstenberg’s children, Alexander and Tatiana, to be his own.

Is a member of the board of directors of The Coca Cola Company.

Chronology

1961-1966 – Works at the William Morris agency. Diller begins in the mailroom and goes up to the agent.

1966-1974 – Works at ABC, eventually becoming vice-president of prime time television. Meanwhile, Diller creates ABC’s “movie of the week”.

1974-1984 – President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures Corporation.

1984-1992 – President and Chief Executive Officer of Fox, Inc.

1986 – Launches the Fox television network.

1992-1994 – General Manager of the QVC network.

1995-2010 – President and CEO of InterActiveCorp (IAC), formerly Silver King Communications.

2005-present – President and CEO of Expedia, Inc.

2010-present – President and senior manager of IAC.

June 15, 2015 – A civic organization in New York files court documents to prevent further construction of the planned Diller park. The civic organization is concerned about the environmental impact the project would have on the city’s waterfront.