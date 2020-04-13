Barry Diller in brief – CNN

by April 13, 2020 Top News
Barry Diller in brief - CNN

Dad: Michael Diller, property developer

Mother: Reva (Addison) Diller

Wedding: Diane von Furstenberg (2001-present)

Education: Attended the University of California, Los Angeles

Other facts

Abandoned from UCLA after less than a year.

Credited for popularizing films made for television.

Owner of the Eos sailboat, one of the largest private sailboats in the world.

Married to fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in 2001, 26 years after their first meeting.

Diller said he considers von Furstenberg’s children, Alexander and Tatiana, to be his own.

Is a member of the board of directors of The Coca Cola Company.

Chronology

1961-1966 – Works at the William Morris agency. Diller begins in the mailroom and goes up to the agent.

1966-1974 – Works at ABC, eventually becoming vice-president of prime time television. Meanwhile, Diller creates ABC’s “movie of the week”.

1974-1984 – President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures Corporation.

1984-1992 – President and Chief Executive Officer of Fox, Inc.

1986 – Launches the Fox television network.

1992-1994 – General Manager of the QVC network.

1995-2010 – President and CEO of InterActiveCorp (IAC), formerly Silver King Communications.

2005-present – President and CEO of Expedia, Inc.

2010-present – President and senior manager of IAC.

November 2014 – Diller and the Diller-Von Furstenberg Family Foundation announce plans to build an overwater stilt park on the Hudson River in New York’s Chelsea Pier neighborhood.

June 15, 2015 – A civic organization in New York files court documents to prevent further construction of the planned Diller park. The civic organization is concerned about the environmental impact the project would have on the city’s waterfront.

October 25, 2017 – Diller announces his intention to move forward with his plan to build a park on the Hudson River. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo helped Diller reach an agreement with environmental groups that opposed the project.
Aug 14, 2018 – The co-founders of Tinder and other former and current leaders are taking legal action against Diller’s Match Group and the parent company, IAC. The lawsuit, filed in New York, alleges that the leaders of Match and IAC intentionally undervalued Tinder and denied them billions of dollars.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/qOBQiUGvEy0/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Giuliani Calls WHO World Death Organization Response To Coronavirus

Giuliani Calls WHO World Death Organization Response To Coronavirus

April 13, 2020
Paul Allen in brief - CNN

Paul Allen in brief – CNN

April 13, 2020
Eric Schmidt in brief - CNN

Eric Schmidt in brief – CNN

April 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *