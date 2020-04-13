Babyface announces that he and his family have recovered from the coronavirus

The singer and producer not only celebrated another year, but also announced on Twitter that he and his family have recovered from the coronavirus after being initially positive.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another anniversary. I tested positive for Covid19, as did my family. It is an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I am pleased to announce that we now have a negative test and that we are on our way back to full health, “Edmonds tweeted.

Edmonds also announced that he will be performing with fellow legendary producer Teddy Riley on Instagram Live on April 18 at 9 p.m. AND.