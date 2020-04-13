Author Kevin Wilson Shares Coronavirus Quarantine Routine

The Times asked the authors to follow what they are doing in isolation. Already isolated in rural Tennessee, the successful novelist Kevin Wilson (“Nothing to see here”) likes great books for children and adults. He also plays fantastic basketball and practices WrestleMania movements with his children.



Sunday April 5



I live on a mountain in Tennessee with my wife and two sons. We are surrounded by woods. There is a pond in our backyard. We are used to isolation. But there is a difference between the type of isolation you live in, the limits you set yourself, and what is happening now. After dinner, we usually walk to Green’s View, which looks down into the valley, nothing but green and green and greener, but now there are barriers at the start of the gravel road that leads to bluffing, preventing cars from approaching. So what can we do, but turn inward, become stranger, distracting.

Friday, my wife went to our locker room and found the box of our wedding porcelain, which we never opened. She unpacked each plate, a design we chose almost 15 years ago, and the boys set the table. We put on costumes and dresses. My youngest son, Patch, is obsessed with the masked rapper BennY RevivaLso we have 30 or 40 masks in the house, and we each put on a luchador mask for dinner. Then we looked at “Seinfeld”, the one where Kramer got hooked on chicken at Kenny Rogers Roasters, and I mentioned that Kenny Rogers had recently died. Griff and Patch asked if it was because of the virus, and I said I don’t remember.

I don’t have much time to read, and the reading I do now is in concert with other people. The previous Monday, in my fiction workshop, we talked about the story “Dog Days” by Judy budnitz, where a man in a dog costume appears at the home of a young woman and her family, who live in isolation because a war makes everything rare, the world is slowly collapsing around them. It may not have been the best choice.

Kenny Rogers, R.I.P. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

Griff and I have just finished reading “To Kill a Mockingbird”, which I hadn’t read in the eighth year, and now Griff wants to dress up a huge ham. We start with “The Good Thief” by Hannah Tinti, whom Griff chose because I told him he was a grave robber orphan with a missing hand. Patch and I work our way through the graphic novels of the “Baby-Sitters Club”. He loves Claudia and Kristy, and I love Mary Ann. There is a sign where Mary Ann brandishes a slice of pizza and shouts “Pizza Toast”, and we both decide that, when things get back to normal, I will get this picture tattooed. When the boys have time to read for themselves, we go out to the teepee that Leigh Anne built with them; Griff painted a black exclamation mark on a pale blue pillowcase and tied it to a tree branch, and the flag waved in the breeze. I’m finishing the first fun book in a long time, Alexandra Chang “Distraction daysWhich is great. Even with so little space in my head, so many bad thoughts that I try not to consider, I left this book and I am so grateful.

On Monday



There is no NBA, which was a major source of obsession for me. My friend, poet Caki Wilkinson, and I have created our own league, the Universal Basketball Association, made up of six teams. We drafted the current players, made up a schedule of 54 games. I paid $ 30 for a basketball simulator that allows me to run games and record statistics. Every two days, I set up the teams and the computer spits out the winners. Then I write it down and send it to Caki. Today, the Montreal Moose gave the Las Vegas Gemstones their first defeat of the season thanks to a huge game by Anthony Davis (31 pts, 11 reb, 3 asst) and an excellent defensive effort by Jimmy Butler against Bradley heated by the Gemstones. Beal, who typically scores around 30 points per game. The Mexico Yowzas still haven’t won a game and are beaten today by Virginia Beach Vanguard, who boasts of James Harden, Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo (the team still managed to lose two games). We can’t understand why Andre Drummond of the Yowzas shoots nearly 24 rebounds per game. LeBron James, for the Pittsburgh Perfectos, averages less than 11 points per game. Spencer Dinwiddie is a real star. We think we may have broken the simulator.

I ordered the WWE Network for Patch so we can watch the old WrestleManias and Elimination Chambers and Hell in a Cell. It was really funny. Patch is mainly concerned with how wrestlers make it look so realistic, how hard they have to work so as not to hurt themselves while making us think they are. He likes Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, high thieves, but he really loves Randy Orton, whose paver, RKO, comes from “nowhere”. Patch waits and waits for this moment, just when you have lost all hope, when Orton strikes him, wins, then delights in the adulation of the crowd. He composed his own character, Black Dragon, and we fight on the bed. I’m Zeke Brokenwood, from the Louisiana swamp. Tonight, Griff and Patch break the Patch bed frame while they snap, and I’m spending 30 minutes with a drill. It feels good to restore something.

Wilson family favorite Randy Orton awaits a halt. Do not try this at home unless you are isolated for weeks. (WWE)

At night, Leigh Anne and I look at the mysteries of the British murder, everything that is not a detective ends up solving the murder. We plan our next day, imagining a hike that will not be crowded with other people, choosing movie options for the kids to watch. In January, we adopted a cat that lived behind the Blue Chair Cafe & Tavern in downtown Sewanee, Tenn. Her name is Dolly, and she is the most affectionate cat we have ever met. She sits between us on the couch, and she purrs so hard, twisting her body into the strangest shapes. We know that the days will get longer before us, one after the other. Its good. We are well.

Tuesday

During our hike, Griff picks up two puffs of dandelion and then asks me to make a video of him. I take out my phone and record. He shouts, “I’m an artist,” then he gently places each dandelion in his mouth, then the other. He blows a small cloud of fluff, and they hover around his face. It’s beautiful. For a moment, that’s all I think about. Later, I will be happy that nobody is there to see it, the worry that it could have caused, to spit in the open air, all these germs. But now we are walking in the woods, looking for frogs and lizards, all the living things that move around us, unless you try to find them.