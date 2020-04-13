Australia closes beaches as Covid-19 lockout continues over Easter

(CNN) – Most years, Easter weekend marks the last big hurray of warm weather Australia

But 2020 is not an ordinary year. In the middle of global Covid-19 epidemic , people from all over the world are invited to practice social distance and to stay indoors as much as possible.

For Australians who hoped to spend a weekend vacation at the beach, this edict is a challenge.

Arguably the most famous beach in all of Australia, Sydney Bondi closed to the public last month when residents struggled to stay away.

Since then, Bondi’s seaside pavilion has been transformed from a place to take snacks and change into a swimsuit into a pop-up test center for coronaviruses.

The area had been identified as a hotspot for coronavirus cases, some of which are linked to the many backpackers who come from around the world to stay in hostels near the water.

Gold Coast’s Coolangatta Beach is now closed to visitors. Chris Hyde / Getty Images

Now beaches along the Gold Coast in Queensland are also officially banned.

“For us to win this fight against Covid-19, we are there together, and if a minority of people come together and spread it … in this case, health is the number one priority”, Tom Tate, mayor of the Gold Coast, told the media.

He added a warning to residents and non-residents: “Happy Easter, but stay home and stay out of the Gold Coast.”

Currently, Australia has 6,109 confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus, according to data from the World Health Organization.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that the country would close its borders to all foreigners on March 20. Social distancing guidelines have been put in place and non-essential workers have been sent home.

“Life is changing in Australia for every Australian and life will continue to change,” said Morrison at the time. “For many young and old alike, 2020 will be the most difficult year of our lives.”