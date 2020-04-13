Auburn’s Derrick Brown has become the best hope in the NFL

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

What do offensive linemen Drake Dorbeck of southern Mississippi and Damien Lewis of Louisiana have in common, apart from weighing more than 300 pounds, playing football in the South and being generally known for blocking passes?

Well, the two play a leading role in the best moment for Derrick Brown, who will surely be deployed in the top 10 picks in the NFL draft when the name of Auburn’s senior defensive tackle is likely called.

In 2018, Brown was just starting to get on the ironing boards when he pushed Dorbeck out of the line of scrimmage and out of his way before lifting his 6 foot 5 inch and 317 pound frame in the air with the arms outstretched and flying in southern Miss. quarterback Jack Abraham, who became a splat.

A season later against LSU, the Brown hype machine was fully operational when he shaved Lewis and sent him to fall into Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow for the rare bag administered without hitting the quarterback.

Brown had so many awesome moments during his college years that it would be hard to pick a favorite. But, at the NFL combine, a reporter pinned Brown for his personal choice.

“I think my junior year, Southern Miss, the tackle Superman, was pretty cool,” said Brown.

He could have entered the draft as a junior after showing off this burst of superhero ability, but Brown heard questions about his consistency. Plus, he had a deeply personal reason to stay one more year in Auburn – the birth of his son, Kai.

“I graduated and was able to be with my son for the first year of his life,” said Brown. “I have no regrets about it.”

In his last year, Brown aimed to prove that he could bring intensity to all levels. The teams noticed it.

“They just asked,” In 2018, you weren’t as consistent as in 2019. How do you know we won’t get this guy? Said Brown.

His answer?

“This guy no longer exists,” he said.

“I think it’s more a question of maturity,” said Brown. “I am one year old. So I have to do what I have to do now. It’s not even me anymore.

“I had to grow up. Many people have told me that I was selfish in some ways, and I never really believed it. But going back there, I was more selfish [with] my time instead of giving it to others. And now you can’t really get me away from my son. “

The extra year put Brown and his young family in good stead. He should be an immediate contributor with the potential to be a Pro Bowl selection and perhaps even a perennial All-Pro.

There are few questions about it now, even as a leader. He won the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy, which goes to the defensive player who has the greatest IMPACT (integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity).

“Whenever I have interviews, that’s exactly what happens,” he said. “It’s something that I took to heart and tried to do the best I could.”