A’Shawn Robinson of the Rams, Michael Brockers to help Aaron Donald

As the Rams prepare for the NFL draft, The Times will review their roster. Part 4 of 10: Defensive line.

It looked like the Rams would be short of experienced indoor linemen to play alongside star Aaron Donald.

Michael Brockers, the Rams’ oldest defensive player, has accepted the terms of a free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Looking for a replacement, Rams coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead looked for a player with similar size, athleticism and versatility.

They decided that A’Shawn Robinson matched the profile.

“It was a guy who originally said,” Okay, this is someone you hope may be like what Michael has been for us, “said McVay.

On March 18, the Rams agreed to a deal with Robinson, a former Alabama star who played four seasons with the Detroit Lions. Nine days later, after the Brockers deal with the Ravens collapsed due to the team’s concerns about an ankle injury, the Rams signed the eight-year veteran again.

New defensive coordinator Brandon Staley now has a surplus to combine with Donald, a double defensive double player of the year in the NFL, recently named to the 10-year-old league team.

Last season, Donald’s appetite for disturbance helped freeboard pitcher Dante Fowler record a career record of 11½ sacks. Linebacker Clay Matthews had eight sacks – and would certainly have accumulated more if he had not been sidelined for three games due to a broken jaw.

Fowler turned his success into a rich free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The Rams cut Matthews to save space on the salary cap.

But the Rams believe concentration of opponents on Donald will produce similar positive effects on new rusher Edge Leonard Floyd and others.

Defensive line coach Eric Henderson turned Sebastian Joseph-Day into a starting nose tackle last year. Henderson’s challenge this season will be to raise the profile of Greg Gaines, a fourth-round pick last year. Tanzel Smart also brings depth.

Late Jachai Polite could be a joker. Polite advanced to the third round of last year’s draft and was released by the New York Jets before the season. The Seattle Seahawks signed and released him before he joined the Rams training team.

Under contract for 2020: Donald ($ 25 million), Robinson ($ 7.4 million), Brockers ($ 6 million), Smart ($ 866,000), Gaines ($ 832,000), Joseph-Day ($ 789,000), Polite (610,000 $), Marquise Copeland ($ 610,000).

Free agents: The Rams added Robinson and did not return Morgan Fox, an undrafted free agent who returned from a knee injury to play his fourth season with the team in 2019.

Draft copy: The Rams have relied on Donald and linebackers to disrupt the quarters but could use more linemen who apply constant pressure. They will therefore use the draft for the players to serve as apprentices.

List decisions: The Rams did not anticipate the return of Brockers, and although he has signed a three-year deal, they probably consider it a luxury in the short term. Smart is in the last year of his contract.

NEXT: Special teams.