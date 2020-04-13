Artemi Panarin des Rangers opens its doors

Artemi Panarin’s message to New Yorkers and Rangers fans is simple and sincere.

“I just pray that everyone will be healthy,” said the brilliant winger on Sunday. “Everyone should stay safe and stay at home, that’s for sure. Health is the most important thing for everyone.

“When it is over, it will be time for hockey.”

The conversation with Panarin took place over a loudspeaker, with his girlfriend, Alisa, on call and acting as a translator if necessary. Panarin has taken a break from COVID-19, which took effect on March 12 at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but will soon return to his Connecticut home, where he will intensify his training.

“I ordered a hockey net and plastic ice so I can add more to my workouts and be better prepared if we can start over,” said Panarin, who had the former Columbus teammate and current Panthers goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky and his wife as Florida hosts. “So far I have been training in the morning, then it’s breakfast time, then we watch movies and then whatever we do the rest of the day.

“I think probably like everyone else.”

Panarin said he had checked with relatives in Russia when news came to him of the pandemic. All are in good health.

“I called to explain that they should do all their grocery shopping and do everything they need to do to stay at home. I tried to take care of them from here, ”said the 28-year-old. “I told my aunt and cousin that I would send money for them so they wouldn’t go to work and have a chance of being infected.”

Panarin’s generosity was manifested in his donation, 1,5 days ago, of 1,500 N95 masks to the Special Surgery Hospital in Manhattan. Bobrovsky made a similar contribution to hospitals in South Florida. Their friend, the Islanders Semyon Varlamov, was part of his N95 team’s donation to Northwell Health.

“I heard on the news that healthcare workers urgently needed masks and were in danger without them, so I thought it would be a great way to show support,” said Panarin. “It was not a big problem for me. It really is the smallest thing I can do. I am very happy to be able to help in one way or another. “

Panarin said he had been in frequent contact with David Quinn by cell phone, with him and the coach talking in general health and family terms, not specific hockey issues.

He FaceTimed with Ryan Strome and said he tried to contact Mika Zibanejad but couldn’t get through, because, “Maybe he has a new number in Sweden … or maybe ‘He’s always so busy. “

Panarin was last on the ice on March 11 in the Colorado Rangers’ 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado. So over a month now for the Hart Trophy nominee.

“During a normal off-season, I take three weeks off before I start skating and training at the gym,” said Panarin. “So it’s been the longest I’ve been gone. That’s why I ordered the plastic ice cream. “

But even if he has been away for more than a month, the winger said he did not think he would have too much time to prepare if, as he hoped, the season could be ended under a one form or another this summer.

“If they called us back right now, and they weren’t, but at this point, I think it would take me two weeks to get in shape where I could play,” said Panarin. “If it’s two months from now and I have time to work on plastic ice, maybe a week. It’s for me. It may not be the same for everyone. “

When the lights went out, Panarin had 32 goals, 63 assists and 95 points. He finished third in the Art Ross race, two points behind Connor McDavid and 15 behind Leon Draisaitl. He was tied for second with McDavid in assists, two behind Draisaitl. And the Rangers were in the middle of a playoff run, in 10th place, two points from last, but at the expense of games played.

When Panarin returns to the season … well, he doesn’t do that. He hopes the league can get back on the ice this summer, although it’s as uncertain as anyone whether this could become a reality.

“The first thing is that I want to play and I hope we can find a safe way to do it,” said Panarin. “There are so many rumors and possibilities about what could happen, like playing in a different city without fans and staying there, that I don’t know what to think.

“You hear so much. There is no certainty. I’m waiting to be told something specific. But if we play, it would be unfair if the Rangers are not fortunate enough to be in the playoffs. Yes [the NHL] goes straight to the playoffs, the Rangers deserve to be there.

“We will see. The most important thing is that people are safe and healthy. I look forward to seeing everyone and being with our fans. I hope it is soon.”